BYNG — The Byng High School girls basketball team held Sulphur to a goose egg in the third quarter en route to a 50-27 victory over the Lady Bulldogs Friday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
Byng improved to 15-8 on the year, while Sulphur dropped to 13-8.
However, a scary moment about halfway through the fourth quarter put a dark cloud on the victory.
Sulphur junior Kinzi Adkison crashed into Byng junior standout Alona Cooper-Rochovitz — who didn’t see the collision coming. Both players were sent sprawling to the floor, but Cooper got the worst of it. She lay on the court stunned and in obvious pain for several minutes before being helped gingerly off the court.
Just minutes before the start of the boys game, Cooper was able to accept a commemorative basketball and was presented a banner for scoring her 1,000th career point in a win at Madill last week. But shortly after that presentation, Cooper spent several hours in the emergency room getting checked out.
She passed numerous tests that night and was spotted at a district tournament contest at Vanoss High School on Saturday. Cooper told The Ada News she was feeling much better and was hopeful that she wouldn’t miss any time on the court this week. However, her status for Byng’s road trip to Durant tonight and during a rematch with Sulphur Friday night in a Class 4A District Tournament contest back inside the Bill Koller Field House was unclear Monday morning.
In the boys contest on Friday, Byng built a big lead in the third quarter before holding off a late Sulphur comeback attempt in a 60-46 win.
The Pirates, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 16-7 on the year, while the Bulldogs fell to 9-13.
GIRLS
Byng 50, Sulphur 27
The low-scoring first half went back and forth and ended in a 16-16 draw after Sulphur senior Abby Salter, a former Roff player, drained a 3-pointer at the 1:06 mark of the second period.
The Lady Pirates took command in the third period by posting a shutout. A game-changing 18-0 surge put the home team on top 34-16 heading to the fourth quarter.
Cooper’s final two points came from a pair of free throws with 5:02 left in the game that pushed the Byng lead to 42-20. She finished the game with 14 points, including a 4-of-4 showing from the free-throw stripe, four rebounds and four steals before leaving the game with the injury.
Cooper’s backcourt mate Cadence Carlos also scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. Senior Adyson Caton followed with nine points and a team-high six rebounds for the Lady Pirates. Fellow senior Laney Waters chipped in seven points, four rebounds and three steals.
Byng couldn’t get it going from beyond the arc, making just 1-of-12 3-point attempts.
Salter led the Sulphur offense with 13 points, including a 4-of-5 showing from 3-point territory. Brinn Flood followed with seven points before fouling out.
The Lady Bulldogs committed 17 turnovers and Byng won the battle of the boards 32-25.
BOYS
Byng 60, Sulphur 46
The Pirates led 20-9 to start the game and that run was capped by four points from Bo Boatwright, who hit two free throws before getting a jumper to roll into the basket as the buzzer sounded at the end of the first quarter.
Sulphur outscored Byng 19-13 in the second quarter and after Bridge Barrett sank a late 3-pointer the visitors had pulled with 33-28 at halftime.
Like the Byng girls before them, the Pirates had a big third quarter. Coach Zack Samaha’s club limited Sulphur to a single free throw in the third frame and used a 17-1 volley to build a 50-29 lead heading into the final frame.
After trailing by 21, the Bulldogs clawed to within 53-44 after a 3-pointer by Davion Willis with 2:53 to play but could get no closer.
Byng’s Malachi Schilreff led all scorers with a game-high 29 points. He sank four 3-pointers and also had four steals.
No other BHS player reached double figures. Cooper McCage followed with nine points and a team-high seven rebounds. Tyler Raney was next with five points and five rebounds off the bench.
Barrett, a freshman, scored 14 points off the pine to pace Sulphur. Davion Willis also reached double figures with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Byng finished 15-of-22 from the free-throw line, while the Bulldogs turned in a 6-of-16 performance.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Friday, Feb. 10
At Byng
Byng 50, Sulphur 27
SULPHUR 6 10 0 11 — 27
BYNG 7 9 18 16 — 50
SULPHUR: Abby Salter 4-6, 1-1, 13; Brinn Flood 3-10, 1-3, 7; Kinzi Adkison 2-3, 0-0, 5; Rasey Runyan 1-4, 0-0, 2. Totals: 10-37, 2-4, 27.
BYNG: Cadence Carlos 6-8, 2-4, 14; Alona Cooper-Rochovitz 5-10, 4-4, 14; Adyson Caton 4-4, 1-3, 9; Laney Waters 3-12, 0-0, 7; Torri Gustin 2-3, 0-0, 4; Lani Meyers 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 21-40, 7-13, 50.
Turnovers: Sulphur 17 Byng 11.
Steals: Sulphur 5, Byng 13 (Cooper 4, waters 3).
Rebounds: Sulphur 25 (Salter 4); Byng 32 (Caton 6).
3-point goals: Sulphur 5-16 (Salter 4-5, Adkison 1-1); Byng 1-12 (Waters 1-6).
Fouled out: Flood (S).
BOYS
At Byng
Byng 60, Sulphur 46
SULPHUR 9 19 1 17 — 46
BYNG 20 13 17 10 — 60
SULPHUR: Bridge Barrett 6-11, 0-3, 14; Davion Willis 4-11, 0-2, 11; Devin Willis 2-10, 0-0, 5; Colten Cole 1-3, 2-4, 4; Marcus Smith 2-3, 0-0, 4; Ashton Billings 0-6, 3-4, 3; Trace Todd 1-3, 1-2, 3; JW Bivens 1-4, 0-1, 2. Totals: 17-42, 6-16, 46.
BYNG: Malachi Schilreff 11-19, 3-6, 29; Cooper McCage 3-7, 2-2, 9; Tyler Raney 1-2, 2-2, 5; Bo Boatwright 1-1, 2-2, 4; Nahum Grant-Louie 1-1, 2-4, 4; Ryan Hamilton 1-4, 1-2, 4; Camny Poorbuffalo 0-3, 2-2, 2; Gary Raney 1-2, 0-0, 2; Baylor Ward 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 19-39, 15-22, 60.
Turnovers: Sulphur 16, Byng 15.
Steals: Sulphur 8 (Barrett 3); Byng 10 (Schilreff 4).
Rebounds: Sulphur 37 (Cole 9); Byng 35 (McCage 7).
3-point goals: Sulphur 6-18 (Barrett 2-4, Davich Willis 3-8, Devin Willis 1-1); Byng 7-16 (Schilreff 4-9, McCage 1-2, Hamilton 1-3, T. Raney 1-1).
Fouled out: None.
