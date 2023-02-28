SHAWNEE — The Byng High School boys basketball team proved that the fourth time was just as charming as the first three.
The Pirates turned back scrappy Sulphur 67-59 in the Class 4A Regional Tournament consolation championship game Saturday afternoon at North Rock Creek High School.
Byng advanced to this week’s Class 4A Area Tournament at Noble High School with a 20-8 record and will square off with No. 17 Inola at 3:30 p.m.
It marked the fourth meeting between the Byng and Sulphur boys this season and the third time since Feb. 10. The Pirates won all four matchups.
“Beating a team four times in one season and three times in as many weeks is no easy task. Credit to Sulphur for battling and competing throughout the duration of the game,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “After the emotional loss at Anadarko (Byng was defeated by a 3-pointer at the buzzer), our team showed some resilience in winning back-to-back games to continue our season.”
The Pirates have now advanced to the area tournament for the second straight season.
“In my estimation, Class 4A is the toughest and deepest classification in the state, so to make the area tournament is an excellent accomplishment and all the credit goes to our boys who have worked hard this year and grown together on and off the floor,” Samaha said.
“We have battled injuries all season and only played four complete games with our full roster, but our boys have not made one excuse and instead see it as an opportunity to win in spite of the setbacks.”
After Byng scoring machine Malachi Schilreff converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter, the Pirates had built a 51-37 lead.
The Bulldogs got within seven several times late in the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
Schilreff scored a game-high 28 points, sinking 8-of-14 field goal attempts. He also had seven rebounds and four steals.
Camby Poorbuffalo got hot from beyond the arc for Byng, draining 4-of-4 3-points and finishing with 15 points. Junior Mark Birdshead was strong off the bench for the Pirates, contributing 11 points. He went 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Ryan Hamilton also hit a 3-pointer for Byng.
Sulphur was led by 21 points from Devin Willis, including a pair of 3-pointers. He finished 5-of-6 from the free-throw line and tracked down seven rebounds. Davion Willis was next with 17 points and sank four 3-point baskets. He finished with nine rebounds.
Freshman Bridge Barrett added eight points before fouling out and Ashton Billings followed with seven points and 10 rebounds.
Sulphur won the battle of the boards 44-31.
The Bulldogs made 19-of-25 free throws and Byng finished 24-of-38 from the stripe.
“We continue forward with our next game against a good opponent in the Inola Longhorns. Every game is now a one-game season and we look forward to the challenge of continuing to advance,” Samaha said.
———o———
BOYS
Saturday, Feb. 25
Class 4A Regional
At North Rock Creek
Consolation Championship
Byng 67, Sulphur 59
BYNG 11 20 20 16 — 67
SULHUR 10 14 14 21 — 59
BYNG: Malachi Schilreff 8-13, 12-22, 28; Camby Poorbuffalo 5-6, 1-2, 15; Mark Birdshead 3-8, 5-6, 11; Tyler Raney 0-4, 4-4, 4; Ryan Hamilton 1-1, 0-0, 3; Gary Raney 1-1, 1-2, 3; Nahum Grant-Louie 1-1, 0-0, 2; Bo Boatright 0-8, 1-2, 1. Totals: 19-43, 24-38, 67.
SULPHUR: Devin Willis 7-16, 5-6, 21; Davion Willis 5-11, 3-4, 17; Bridge Barrett 4-10, 0-0, 8; Ashton Billings 1-4, 5-6, 7; Trace Todd 0-3, 5-7, 5; Colten Cole 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 17-48 19-25, 59.
Turnovers: Byng 8, Sulphur 12.
Steals: Byng 9 (Schilreff 4); Sulphur 2.
Rebounds: Byng 31 (Schilreff 7, Bo Boatwright 5); Sulphur 44 (Billings 10, Davion Willis 9.
3-point goals: Byng 5-9 (Poorbuffalo 4-4, Hamilton 1-1); Sulphur 6-15 (Davion Willis 4-7, Devin Willis 2-2).
Fouled out: Boatwright (B); Barrett, Todd (S).
