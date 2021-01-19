BYNG — What a Senior Night it turned out to be for the Byng Lady Pirates.
Senior Kennedy Large exploded for a game-high 30 points in just three quarters and the Lady Pirates buried Plainview 78-45 Friday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng won for the fifth straight time to improve to 6-1 on the year with the upset victory, while Class 4A No. 11 Plainview fell to 9-2.
“It was a good win on Senior Night,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “We played well. We started early and stayed after it.”
The Lady Pirates raced out to leads of 18-7 and 38-16. Byng then used a 24-16 run in the third quarter to extend its margin to 62-32.
Freshman Alona Cooper hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points for the Lady Pirates. She also did her work through the first three frames.
“We got a big lift offensively from Ken and Alona especially the first half,” Miller said. “I also thought we defended well.”
Seven other players reached the scoring column for Byng. Britney Brooks-Teel scored six points and Emma Lorance and MacKenzie Kent — who hit a 3-pointer — added five points each.
Byng also had a big advantage from the free-throw line, sinking 16-of-29 attempts compared to a 7-of-21 showing by the Lady Indians.
Plainview was led by Reagen Chaney with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Jacey Hammon followed with 12 points, while Riley Grant hit double digits with 11.
Byng is at Lone Grove tonight before battling Bethel at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 2021 Byng Winter Classic.
Byng Pirates bury Plainview
Byng limited Plainview to just two first-quarter points and raced past the Indians for a lopsided 71-21 win Friday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng improved to 8-3 on the year, while Plainview dropped to 2-8.
“I was very happy with our performance overall. We played a complete game and did not let the score dictate our attitude or effort,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “The togetherness and camaraderie the team displayed tonight is another indication of the selfless mindset we have tried to instill in our program.”
Byng led 19-2 after the first quarter and 39-11 by halftime. The Pirates outscored Plainview 32-10 over the final two frames.
“It was great to see our guys playing free-flowing, fun basketball,” Samaha said.
Senior Austin Britton led the BHS charge on Senior Night with 15 points. Freshman Malachi Schilreff also hit double figures with 14 points. Cooper McCage just missed double figures with nine points and Parker Presley followed with eight. Freshman post player Bo Boatwright added seven points.
McKinley Smith scored five points to lead the Plainview offense.
Byng travels to Lone Grove tonight before meeting Stratford at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the 8th Annual Byng Winter Classic.
