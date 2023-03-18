BYNG — The Byng High School baseball team stayed unbeaten with a 7-0 win over Vanoss Thursday afternoon at Stokes Field.
The Pirates improved to 3-0 on the young spring season and Vanoss fell to 1-3. Byng hosted Konawa on Friday and travels to McLoud at 5 p.m. Monday for a District 4A-2 road contest.
The Wolves will try to get back on track Monday at the Varnum Festival. Coach Brett Miller’s team faces Union City at 6 pm. and battles host Varnum at 8 p.m.
Byng pitchers Naaman Lee and Cooper McCage combined to toss a one-hit, shutout. Lee, a Byng sophomore, struck out 10, didn’t walk a batter and didn’t allow a hit in a dominant five-inning performance. McCage struck out five of the eight VHS batters he faced and allowed the lone Vanoss hit — a single by Brayden Cannon with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Pirates collected 12 total hits, led by sophomore Kendon Wood, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. McCage clubbed two doubles and went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Mason Carter finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Ryan Shelton also cracked a double and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Lee, Bo Boatwright and Callen Leslie also had base hits for the Pirates.
Matt Wood was solid in defeat for the Wolves. He struck out 10, walked two and allowed two earned runs in six innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.