Byng beginnings and parent nuances

“If you truly love what you do you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” How cliché. I’ll never meet the person who quoted this, but I truly loved what I did for 42 years, and.....I worked hard every day.
Early in my career, I couldn’t get enough basketball, and my thinking was “Practice makes Perfect”. However, too much practice makes tired, too. When the coach is tired, chances are players are, as well. Therefore, especially late in the season, I’d grudgingly give them a day off. Besides, what’s one day? One day of practice is like one day of clean living.....it just doesn’t do a guy any good.
I left off in Part 2 and my first year at Byng when we had no returning starters. I learned and grew a lot in 1980-81, as a coach, but more importantly, as a person, and it became the best coaching job Alan Simpson ever did. By late January, our record was 7-11, the honeymoon was long over, and the school board didn’t buy out my contract because I didn’t have change for a $20 bill.
Before we got on the bus on a cold January afternoon to go play the #2 team in the state I told the team the motivational story, “Barricuda-Mackerel’’. We played an almost flawless game and won in overtime. Suddenly, it felt like we’d reinvented ourselves. As our regular season was ending we anxiously awaited the playoffs. Because of our record, we were assigned to play No. 1 ranked Wewoka in the district. We lost, 53-51 but played great. Next, we hosted a regional and won three straight. I’ve always loved the OSSAA playoff system because it’s not single elimination. Lose twice, and it’s time to go fishing.
Later, in 1987, we were upset the first round of regional, won two Regional games, and three Area games went to the state tournament, won the quarterfinals, semis, and lost the final to one of the all-time best teams in Oklahoma history, Millwood, who was ranked 3rd in a five-state region, including Texas, by USA Today. As I led my team out of the dressing room and onto the court at the Big House I was reciting to myself, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil.”
Back to 1981. Then, we got assigned to go to the Muskogee Civic Center for Area, which was 120 miles away. ECU hosted an Area (five miles away), but we were supposed to be a sacrificial lamb at Muskogee, lose, and come home. On Thursday, we beat Muldrow, 68-67 when Scott Fortner hit a long shot at the buzzer to force OT. On Friday, we beat Wagoner, 47-46, and on Saturday night we beat #3 Ft. Gibson, 67-66. That’s right, we won three games, each by one point, and each team was ranked. You didn’t want to play the Byng Pirates at playoff time in 1981. We weren’t the 7-11 team back in January. It was the most surreal feeling I ever had. Ever.
Because of our 18-12 record we were seeded 8th in the state tournament and had to play No. 1 Seed, Millwood. We lost, 65-61, but we had the ball and were down one with a minute left. When our Byng kids walked off the court, they didn’t win the game, but they weren’t losers, either. Millwood won state two days later. Joe Neely emerged to become one of the best players to ever wear the “Maroon and Gold” by averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds a game. Thanks, and love you, Joe.
Parent perceptions
I’ll take a detour now and discuss some parent perceptions because their eyes can be biased and see a different game when it concerns their kids. That’s why some parents sit in the stands with their little notepads and pencils. My bucket list is to approach and whisper, “Don’t forget to include turnovers, defensive mistakes, missed shots, and block outs.”
As a basketball coach, I was never viewed as a “Parents Coach”, because I was never one to compromise my ethics to the whims of ingratiating parents.
When a parent is yelling, “Josh is open, pass him the ball!!” Well, there’s a reason Josh is open. Bad shooters are like Denny’s Restaurant.....always open.
Another common thing was a parent saying, “How can Josh show what he can do if he isn’t playing?” My reply was, “This is why we have something called PRACTICE.” As a team, we don’t determine who plays by doing rock, paper, scissors.
On more than one occasion I’ve had a parent ask why their son doesn’t have confidence. (This must be because of the coach). Confidence can be somewhat of a moving target for teenagers. And, confidence can also be, get this-a very, very fragile thing. However, confidence is something that must be EARNED. I wanted all my players to play with confidence, but a parent’s inference that a shortcoming fell on me is paradoxical. I’m not the Wizard of Oz, so I can’t give a kid a heart, brain, courage, or.....confidence. And, after all, let’s not forget that the Wizard was a fraud.
Next, “Josh isn’t having any fun” — this always translates to Josh needs more playing time. I never promised a kid that my practices would be fun. (Just ask Joe Neely or Scott Fortner if practice was always fun in 1981). When we were 7-11, none of us were having fun, but we kept working. With basketball, fun is being able to play well when the popcorn’s popping and the Byng band is playing 25 or 6 to 4.
Let’s not forget that we’re still trying to teach life lessons to teenagers. Marriage, with its high divorce rate, isn’t always fun either, but couples need to keep working to repair and make it better.
Basketball is the consummate team sport because it moves so fast, you have to transition from offense to defense and vice versa, and there exists a plethora of ball skills involved. If a kid is lacking ball skills there’s nowhere to hide on a court. Trust me. A coach must put five good team players on the floor, and hopefully, with various roles, they will mesh well together.
I'm Old School, but I will forever appreciate watching a good team that's unselfish and has players who accept their roles. I've seen talented teams in which every player was a scorer, but they didn't do other things well like rebounding and defending. It can be a real dilemma with a
bunch of scorers when you only have one basketball. It's not easy coaching Prima Donnas. Give me "Blue Collar" kids.
I once had a parent who insisted that his son was a better shooter than a starter. I replied, “Maybe so, but you don’t start because you can beat another kid in a game of H-O-R-S-E.” Also, he must work harder on defense and quit making more turnovers than the Pillsbury Dough Boy.
There should never be entitlement when it comes to playing time. Some parents feel their child should play because they’re a senior. This is the “Big brother to entitlement trophies kids get when they finish last in the Sunrise Donut Tournament when they’re 8 years old.” (By now, you must know how I feel about entitlement trophies).
When Michael Jordan didn’t make his high school varsity team as a sophomore he came home and cried. His mother didn’t call the coach or transfer. She told him, “You have to work harder.” And, he did. (I read this story once and hope it’s true. If not, let’s not let the truth get in the way of a great story. The truth can mess up a good story faster than anything.)
For all the young coaches out there be careful about getting too close to parents. I learned that as a first-year coach who ate dinner in the homes of two players in Denton, Texas, and it back-fired on me. I was young, single, naive, and tired of eating Totino’s frozen pizzas.
If you feel you must get close to someone, get close to a school board member. Better make that three.
During my first year at Byng, the fall of 1980, Bobby Johns, our AD, got a visit from a mom the second week of practice. She complained that the new coach (me) was prejudiced against Indian kids, so Bobby just listened. Eventually, she said she’d like a meeting with this new coach. So, Bobby said that was possible, but before he arranged it she needed to know one thing- that this new coach was Choctaw. She said it was no longer necessary. If you coach long enough you’ll see it all.
You young coaches-don’t be overly concerned with what fans are saying in the stands, or you may end up, sitting up there with them. Stay focused on the game.
Never, ever, discuss another player on the team with a parent, because integrity is now at stake. Also, NEVER discuss game strategy with a parent, because it’s likely to go nowhere and exacerbate the situation. Many questioned us in the 1981 season when we were 7-11. (Little did they know that we were just setting up our opponents to be overconfident so we could come back like Lazarus.)
There are two things every parent should be concerned with — their kid’s attitude and work habits. The game/team will always be bigger than the individual.
When discussing a player's playing time, first, meet only with the player and ask why they feel they deserve more playing time. I never remember a kid saying, "Because I want to help my team more". Hmmm...
If a parent wants a conference with the coach, the location and timing are crucial-meaning privacy and not waiting for the coach when the bus returns in the parking lot-especially following a tough loss.
I had a player folder with a contract for players and parents to sign and return when practices began. This was very helpful with adhering to rules/violations.
I understand some things I’ve written about sound like a conspiracy theory against parents. If so, I regret this, but these things I’ve experienced. Overall, I had some great parents at Byng.
The Greg Hardin Rule
One more thing. The “Greg Hardin Rule”. Prior to 1988, my rule was that you never ate from the concession just before we played. The reason...because my high school and college coach did the same. In 1988, we’re hosting a playoff game at Byng. Our great player, Greg Hardin went home sick at noon with a high fever. So, that night that’s the big news- how will we win a tough game without Greg? It’s halftime of the girls game and our manager tells me Greg just showed up and is at the concession stand. Well, I hurry up there and just ignore that I see Greg eating a big chili dog.
It’s the only thing he ate all day.
Greg scored about 25 points, was a Beast, and we won. Long story short- I did away with that rule. “Hey, Greg, can I buy you two chili dogs next game?” Some things just aren’t worth worrying about.
After proofing this, I caught a drift that I cast a dark shadow on the part with parent issues. So, what does this mean anyway? Well, when I’m dead maybe two former parents will walk by my grave, and one will say, “You know, Ole Simpson was an okay coach, but I never really liked him”. And ... I won’t hear a word he says.
Thank You. Alan Simpson.
