Byng baseball team stops Seminole twice

BYNG — The Byng High School baseball team blitzed Seminole twice during a pair of District 4A-2 victories earlier this week.
First, the Pirates won at Seminole by a 14-1 count before blanking the Chieftains 10-0 at Stokes Field.
Coach Shawn Streater’s squad improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district action, while Seminole slipped to 2-8 and 0-8.
The Pirates are now off to the 2023 Marlow Outlaw Tournament and will face the host Outlaws at 6:45 p.m. tonight in a first-round matchup.
Byng 14, Seminole 1
Byng led from start to finish in this one, jumping out to a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning and then scoring eight runs over the final three frames to pull away.
Cooper McCage led a 13-hit Byng barrage, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and three runs scored from the top of the batting order. Mason Carter finished 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored while Ryan Shelton also had a pair of base hits for the locals.
Preston Welch hit a double, walked, drove in a run and scored twice for Byng and Collin Christian finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Gage Streater went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Naaman Lee tossed the first three innings to pick up the pitching win. He struck out five, walked three and allowed one earned run. Kendon Wood was strong in relief for the Pirates. He pitched four scoreless innings with two strikeouts, a walk and gave up just two hits.
Turner Morgan led a six-hit Seminole offense with a 2-for-3 effort. Jordan Canales doubles and scored a run for the hosts.
Byng 10, Seminole 0
Cooper McCage pitched a five-inning shutout for the home team. He struck out seven, walked just one and allowed only three hits.
Byng got some breathing room with a five-run flurry in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Pirates collected nine total hits, led by sophomore Kendon Wood who went 4-for-4 with a double, and RBI and two runs scored. Callen Leslie finished 2-for-3 with a double and Preston Welch went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Bo Boatwright finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and McCage ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and scored twice.
Isaac Bighead absorbed the mound loss for the Chieftains. He struck out one, walked four and allowed five earned runs in four innings.
Seminole’s offense produced just three singles by Landon Bowling, Turner Morgan and Mylan Childers.
