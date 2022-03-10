Byng baseball squad scores 42 run in sweep of Classen SAS

BYNG — The Byng High School baseball team kicked off its 2022 season in impressive fashion, sweeping past Classen SAS by counts of 22-0 and 20-0 Monday night at Stokes Field.
The Pirates (2-0) travel to Newcastle at 5 p.m. today and host Douglass at 5 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader back at Stokes Field.
Game 1
Byng 22, Classen 0
The Pirates scored 13 runs in their first at-bats of the season and ended the game in the second with a nine-run burst.
Byng collected just five hits led by freshman Mason Carter, who finished 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Another freshman, Naaman Lee, also ripped a triple and went 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run scored.
Gage Streater finished 1-for-1 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Cooper McCage went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Byng took full advantage of wildness by the Classen SAS pitching staff. Three different hurlers combined for 13 walks and seven hit batters.
Senior Dillon Palmer pitched two shutout innings to earn the mound win. He struck out five, walked one and didn’t allow a hit. Lee pitched the final frame and struck out all three batters he faced.
Game 2
Byng 20, Classen 0
The Pirates again got off to a fast start, scoring 15 times in the top of the first inning.
Byng added five more runs in the second in the two-inning affair.
Dillon Palmer finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead an eight-hit BHS offense. Kendon Wood also went 2-for-2, drove in three runs and scored twice for the home team.
Dylen Cotton finished 1-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Cooper McCage and Ryan Shelton both cracked doubles for Byng. McCage finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Shelton ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Cole Tracy was also credited with two RBIs.
Tracy started the game and needed just 11 pitches to strike out the side and Wood pitched the final inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.
