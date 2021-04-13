The Ada High girls tennis team finished third at their own weather-delayed tournament last week.
Duncan won the team title with 49 points, the Byng Lady Pirates were next at 49 and Ada, Durant and Seminole all finished in a three-way tie for third place with 47 points.
Ada finished the day with two runner-ups in doubles.
In the No. 1 Doubles bracket, the Byng team of Livi Colombe and Trenity Miller knocked off Gentri Langley and Emma Summers 6-1, 6-2 in the title match.
Ada’s Ava Bolin and Ahna Redwine dropped a tough 6-3, 5-7, 10-7 decision to Emma Moore and Sheridan White of Duncan in the No. 2 Doubles title contest.
In No. 1 Singles, Ada’s Macy Lowrance dropped a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Kassie Canant of Durant in the 7th-place match.
And Ada’s Abby Machetta defeated Natalie Choate of Seminole 6-3, 6-1 to capture fifth place.
Ada’s Joelly Brassfield teamed up with Lincoln Smith in No. 2 Doubles and fell to the Byng duo of CJ Lee and Caylee Parry 6-1, 7-5 in the seventh-place match.
In the No. 2 Singles draw, Emma Underwood of Byng advanced to the championship match before falling to Alyssa Mitchell of Duncan 6-2, 6-1.
McAlester’s Lexi Zurovewtz got past Hope Rice of Byng 6-4, 6-1 in the No. 1 Singles fifth-place contest.
