Bye week arrives at good time for Sooners

NORMAN — The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Oklahoma, and the Sooners enter it on a high note.
After three straight losses, the Sooners scored a much-needed victory against Kansas last Saturday, defeating the Jayhawks 52-42 at home. The win gets the Sooners (4-3) back to a winning record and gives them renewed momentum before entering the second half of the season.
With the Sooners are off this weekend, there’s more time to reflect on their latest win. Here’s a look at how the Sooners performed in several key areas, as graded by The Norman Transcript:
Running offense: A+
Eric Gray, who’s been maybe the Sooners’ most valuable player this season, turned in another stellar game against the Jayhawks. The senior running back ran circles around the Jayhawks, finishing with 176 yards and two touchdowns while averaging nearly 9 yards per carry, most of it coming in the first half.
His most memorable moment came in the third quarter. He appeared to run a 21-yard touchdown before a holding penalty negated the score. On the very next play, Gray juked his way to a 28-yard touchdown.
Gray was a big part in the Sooners’ success on the ground overall, as the team finished with 298 rushing yards, five touchdowns and a 5.5 yards-per-carry average. Freshman Jovantae Barnes turned in another solid day with 69 yards and two touchdowns, while Dillon Gabriel added 45 yards and a score.
The Sooners have been one of the most productive teams in the country at running the ball, and they kept it going against Kansas.
Passing offense: A
The Sooners, without Gabriel, recorded 39 total passing yards two weeks ago against Texas. Gabriel nearly doubled that output on the Sooners’ opening drive against Kansas.
He didn’t stop there, finishing the day with a career-high 403 yards and two touchdowns.
Gabriel spread the ball around to seven different receivers, but he really focused on Marvin Mims. The junior receiver finished with team highs of nine catches, 106 yards and 16 targets.
It was the Sooners’ best passing game of the season.
Gabriel wasn’t perfect — he threw his first interception of the season and lost two fumbles — but the overall takeaway was his improved accuracy and the jolt he gave to the Sooners’ aerial attack.
Run defense: C
One thing’s for sure — the Sooners’ effort was a lot better than the previous three weeks. After surrendering 275 yards or more in each of their three losses, the Sooners gave up 165 yards on 35 carries.
There were still some low moments. The Sooners gave up two touchdowns on the ground and a 46-yard run to Devin Neal, but they also recorded eight tackles for loss — their most since Week 3 — and did a sufficient job limiting big plays.
There’s still some work to do, but the Sooners had good moments defending an above-average running attack from the Jayhawks.
Pass defense: C-
Again, it wasn’t a great outing by the Sooners’ secondary, but there were signs of improvement.
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 275 yards on 16-of-27 passing and four touchdowns, and he found some weak spots in the Sooners’ defense. One tough play came when Bean completed a 26-yard pass on a third-and-16 early in the game.
But the Sooners also forced two interceptions, including a highlight-reel grab by defensive back C.J. Coldon.
The Sooners need to continue improving their pass defense, but they at least showed some signs of life after two bad outings against TCU and Texas.
Other notes
● Kickoff time for OU-Iowa State announced: OU’s game at Iowa State next week will kickoff at 11 a.m.
● Gabriel receive Big 12 weekly honor: The Sooners’ quarterback was named the conference’s newcomer of the week for the second time this season.
