By George, he almost got it with a 278

We celebrated the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the realization of many of his dreams on Monday. While we consider the freedoms we have in this country, we are thankful for men and women like Dr. King who are willing to take a stand for a dream.
In the game of bowling, dreams are what keep the ball rolling and the pins falling. However, some of us did not achieve our dreams for that high-scoring game. In fact, some of us dream to convert spares and/or would be happy just getting our weekly average.
However, Robbin George, while bowling on the Tuesday Night Mixers league, did achieve the closest anyone has gotten this season to the perfect game (300) with his score of 278. George bowled a strike in the first frame and picked up a spare in the second to lead into nine consecutive strikes. In the 10th frame, he bowled his final two strikes and got eight on his last ball.
George noted he was trying different ways to speed up the ball, and that may have been the reason for the last eight pins.
“But I felt really good while I was bowling, and I was aware of how close I was,” he said.
George says he realized he couldn’t get the perfect 300 game with a spare in the second frame, however.
“I’m going to keep on trying to I get that 300 at our house,” he said.
This moved George to the highest game for the season among both Monday and Tuesday night leagues.
Season highs among both leagues include George with his 278 game, Cliffton Conatser with a 714 series and Skye Buck with a 217 game and a 544 series.
What are your dreams as you bowl? Some just aspire to enjoy a night of fun and fellowship with friends, while others enjoy the fun but love the competitiveness of the game.
Therefore, fellow bowlers, we wish you well as you aspire to be among the top scoring on your league and enjoy the company of your teammates and friends along the way.
Just a note to bowlers on both leagues: The rankings are not complete this week, as two teams will need to post bowl before results and standings can be finalized. Both teams were scheduled to post bowl on Thursday. We will update the standings in next week’s article. Please be advised when teams are closely ranked, the wins or losses of those post bowling will usually affect more than one team.
The teams marked by asterisks will be post bowling. Teams which could be affected by these post-bowling outcomes are marked with an X.
———o———
MONDAY NIGHT MIXERS
(Week 21 of 36)
1 B&S Construction 55
2 Rob’s ProShop 52
3 NAPA 52
4 Digits and Then Some 51
5 Misfits 47
X6 Native Strikers 38
X7 Crazy Splitz 37
X8 Spare Me 35
*9 Bowling Stones 35
10 Split Personalities 34
11Three Chicks and a Dude 30
12 Ghost 2
Top Scores
Scratch game team: B&S Construction – 731, Rob’s ProShop — 721, Digits and Then Some — 653.
Scratch series team: B&S Construction — 2053, Rob’s ProShop — 2042
Digits and Then Some — 1906.
Men’s scratch game: James Ross — 228, Cliffton Conatser — 228, Ken Hoyle — 214.
Men’s scratch series: Cliffton Conatser — 650, James Ross – 620, Roland Griffin — 608.
Women’s scratch game: Janet Lowery — 171, Tonya George – 154, Lisa John — 150.
Women’s scratch series: Janet Lowery – 496, Tonya George – 429, Lisa John — 382.
TUESDAY NIGHT MIXERS
(Week 21 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 62.5
2 B&S Construction 57.5
X3 Rob’s Pro Shop 46.5
*4 Maddox 44
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 43.5
6 Tatum Trucking 34
7 Kodiak Custom 33
8 Cole’s Upholstery 30
9 A-Team 29
10 Ghost 5.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Bronson’s Body Shop – 707, Ben’s TV – 705, Rob’s ProShop – 650.
Scratch series team: Ben’s TV – 1938, Bronson’s Body Shop – 1912, Rob’s ProShop – 1850.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George – 278, Randy Daniels – 243, Kyle Allen — 213.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 660, Randy Daniels – 559, Bryan Beauchamp – 530,
Women’s scratch game: Rebecca Williams – 203, Teeoti Jimenez – 185, Hannah Rose – 203.
Women’s scratch series: Hannah Rose — 476, Teeoti Jimenez — 464, Rebecca Williams – 419.
