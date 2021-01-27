Tylor Arnold swished a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired to give the East Central University men’s basketball team a dramatic 103-102 double-overtime victory over old rival Southeastern Monday night inside the Kerr Activities Center.
The Tigers improved to 3-4 on the year, while the Savage Storm dropped to 2-5.
In the women’s contest, East Central started the sweep with a 62-49 victory over Southeastern. Coach Matt Cole’s team has now won six straight games since losing its season-opener to Southwestern back on Jan. 7 to improve to 6-1. Southeastern dropped to 4-4.
MEN
ECU 103, SOSU 102 (2 OT)
With Southeastern leading 102-100, Brennen Burns took an inbounds pass, raced up the floor and hit Arnold with a perfect bounce pass. Arnold, a senior from Pryor, then drained the open look at the buzzer. It was his only 3-pointer of the contest.
Jalen Crutchfield sank a jumper with 10.4 seconds left in regulation that knotted the score at 80-80 and sent the game to the first overtime.
Crutchfield was nearly the hero at the end of the initial extra frame. His 3-pointer with just under a minute left put ECU ahead 92-90. But SOSU standout Adam Dworsky hit a pair of clutch free throws with 41 seconds left to tie the game.
Arnold missed a late 3-pointer for ECU and Dworsky’s shot in the paint was off the mark as time expired.
Two free shots by Southeastern’s Jaeduan Slack with six seconds left put the visitors on top 102-100 to set up Arnold’s game-winner.
Crutchfield finished with 25 points and eight rebounds to pace the Tigers. Arnold was next with 23 points.
Josh Apple turned in a double-double with 17 points and 10 boards and added a pair of blocks. Jakeem Acres scored 18 points.
It was East Central’s first two-overtime game since Feb. 1, 2020, when the Tigers defeated Harding 103-94.
Dworsky scored a game-high 35 points and hit five 3-pointers in a losing cause for the Savage Storm. He also had seven assists and two steals.
WOMEN
ECU 62, SOSU 49
East Central used a 10-1 run in the second quarter to take a 31-22 halftime lead.
Southeastern whittled its deficit down to three (31-28) early in the third quarter but a 9-0 ECU volley made it 40-28.
The Tigers led by as many as 16 in the fourth quarter.
Madison Rehl led the ECU attack with 14 points and five rebounds. She finished 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Freshman Madison Crusoe ended with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
The Tigers finished a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.
ECU limited Southeastern to a 3-of-21 effort from the 3-point stripe. Katie Branam hit all three of the SOSU 3-point shots and scored 20 points to pace the visitors.
Both East Central teams are at Alva at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday before hosting Oklahoma Baptist University at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
