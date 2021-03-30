Busy week ahead for ECU athletics

East Central University athletics will have a full slate of events this week, including one Senior Night celebration.
Today will be a busy afternoon for the Tigers, with soccer, baseball and volleyball on the schedule.
Soccer will be the first to get into action, with a 2 p.m. start at Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva.
The baseball team is at home and will throw the first pitch at 3 p.m. against Central Oklahoma at Ken Turner Field.
The volleyball team will wrap up the competition for the day, with a 7 p.m. match at Southeastern Oklahoma State at Bloomer Sullivan Arena in Durant.
The softball team will then start their Great American Conference series against Southwestern Oklahoma State with a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday at Tigers Field and finish the series with the final game at noon on Friday.
The Tiger football team will finally return to action Thursday night after close to three weeks off, with an exhibition game at NCAA Division I (Football Championship Series) Tarleton State. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, Texas. The Texans are currently ranked No. 24 in the latest National Top 25 poll released by the American Football Coaches Association.
The ECU baseball team will then hit the road for their GAC series at Southwestern Oklahoma State Friday and Saturday in Weatherford. The teams have a single game scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday and a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
After the softball game at Tiger Field on Friday, the Tiger volleyball team will play their final regular-season match of the season at 7 p.m. inside the Kerr Activities Center. The Tigers will host arch-rival Southeastern Oklahoma State for Senior Night to honor seniors Kasey Beeler and Carcyn Robertson.
The week will wrap up with the final regular-season soccer match, with ECU hosting Southwestern Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Tiger Field.
The track & field team will then head to Southwestern Christian for the Paul Parent Invite in Bethany.
———o———
At a Glance
Tuesday, March 30
Soccer at Northwestern Oklahoma State — 2 p.m.
Baseball vs. Central Oklahoma — 3 p.m.
Volleyball at Southeastern Oklahoma State — 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
Softball vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State (DH) — 2 p.m.
Football at Tarleton State — 6 p.m.
Friday, April 2
Softball vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State — noon.
Baseball at Southwestern Oklahoma State — 3 p.m.
Volleyball vs. Southeastern Oklahoma State (Senior Night) — 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 3
Soccer vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State - 11 a.m.
Baseball at Southwestern Oklahoma State (DH) - 1 p.m.
Track & Field at Paul Parent Invite (Southwestern Christian)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.