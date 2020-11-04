STRATFORD — Dibble scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter to break open a tight game and pull away from Stratford for a 48-12 win Friday night at Blackburn Field.
The Demons improved to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in District A-4 play, while Stratford dropped to 2-6 and 1-4.
The Demons struck first when Zachariah Blanchard got free for first-quarter touchdown runs of 53 and 26 yards to grab a 14-0 lead.
Stratford countered with a Payton Wood 1-yard TD keeper late in the first period but a two-point pass fell incomplete, leaving the visitors on top 14-6.
Dibble then scored four touchdowns over the final 3:45 of the second period.
Quarterback Dakota Shiflett scored on a pair of 5-yard keepers at the 3:45 and 2:22 marks of the period to push the DHS advantage to 28-6.
Then, Shiflett found Eli Rimer from 32 yards out with 44 seconds left and hit Blanchard with a 30-yard TD toss with just 22 ticks remaining to give the Demons a commanding 41-6 halftime advantage.
“Tonight was a tough game. The last four minutes of the first half was a complete nightmare,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn.”Dibble scored four times due to mistakes in the punting game, fumbling a kickoff and giving up two big pass plays.”
Blanchard scored his fourth TD of the game from 32 yards away at the 4:14 mark of the third quarter to make it 48-6.
Stratford scored the final touchdown of the night on David Arriaga’s 1-yard run with 11:32 left in the final frame.
Dibble piled up 235 rushing yards and Shiflett finished 4-of-4 through the air for 75 yards.
Stratford rushed for 127 yards and Wood threw for 149 more. Arriaga led the SHS rushing attack with 81 yards on 18 totes.
“We did some good things tonight and moved the ball better than we have for a big part of the season. We had guys getting to the right place on defense, but we did a very poor job of tackling and we are just making too many mistakes at bad times,” Blackburn said.
The Bulldogs were hurt by three turnovers in the contest.
“We will continue to grow and try to improve on the things that we are doing well and start eliminating the mistakes and the things we aren’t doing well,” Blackburn said.
Jakob Holland paced the SHS defense with nine tackles, while Ty Martin followed with eight stops. Walker Chandler finished with seven tackles for the home team.
The Bulldogs travel to Wayne (5-2, 4-1) Friday night for their final regular-season game.
