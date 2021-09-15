STRATFORD — The Allen Mustangs scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns — the last with 4:23 left in the game — but the valiant comeback effort fell just short in a 35-32 loss to Stratford in a matchup between two local squads Friday at Blackburn Field.
Both teams begin the season at 1-1.
After Hunter Morton hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nolan Hall at the 3:08 mark of the third quarter, Stratford appeared to have a comfortable 35-20 lead.
However, Allen made it close when quarterback Brayden Tatum threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Quinton Walker covering 15 and 14 yards. The Mustangs were unable to convert two-point runs after both late TDs.
“It was kind of a crazy game with both teams playing very hard,” said Stratford head coach Michael Blackburn. “It was also a very physical game, really proud of the effort our guys showed in trying to keep up with and contain their speed. It was a great home win for us against a very good well-coached Allen team.”
One of the biggest differences in the game were three botched punt attempts by Allen that led to Stratford scores. Otherwise, Allen dominated the game with 379 yards of total offense compared to 193 for the Bulldogs.
“Allen executed a couple of kicks that we didn’t handle well and they kept the ball a good part of the game,” Blackburn said. “We made a couple of special teams plays with blocked punts and took advantage of some short fields.”
Morton scooped up one of the blocked punts midway through the first quarter and returned it 55 yards for a score. That helped Stratford jump out to a 20-8 lead.
The Mustangs came roaring back and Walker’s first of three touchdown receptions on the night — this one from 20 yards out — tied the game at 20-20 at the 8:12 mark of the second period.
Morton scored on an 11-yard run at the 5:20 mark of the second quarter and Sean Harian’s two-point reception gave the Bulldog a 27-20 lead at intermission.
Nolan Hall had a big game for the Bulldogs. He rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, had the one TD toss and also recorded a team-high 15 tackles on defense.
“Nolan Hall had a great game both as a quarterback and at safety,” Blackburn said.
Tailback David Arriaga rushed for 41 yards on eight carries and added 14 tackles on defense. Sean Harian followed with 10 stops for the home team.
The Bulldogs were able to survive turnovers in the game – four lost fumbles and an interception. Allen lost two fumbles.
Tatum has a monster game for the Mustangs. He rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and completed 9-of-15 passes for 90 yards and three scores. Walker finished with six catches for 74 yards and his three TDs.
Shawn Husband gained 69 yards and scored on an 8-yard TD scamper.
Jacob Hisaw led the AHS defense with six tackles and Zac Matzkvech followed with five stops. Taylor Wood and Bodrey Goodson had interceptions for Allen.
Allen travels to Canadian in Week 3, while Stratford heads to Edmond to battle Christian Heritage Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.