WYNNEWOOD — The Stratford Bulldogs didn’t make enough plays down the stretch in a tough 44-41 loss to Wynnewood on the road Monday night.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 18 in Class 2A, fell to 14-9 on the year, while the Savages improved to 13-9.
“We didn’t play well enough to win tonight. We gave up too many second-chance opportunities that led to points and had way too many turnovers to beat a good team,” Stratford boys coach Ray Ardery said. “Wynnewood will be a tough matchup for a lot of teams during playoffs.”
The Stratford girls had no such troubles. The Lady Bulldogs walloped Wynnewood 61-31.
Stratford, ranked No. 15 in Class 2A, improved to 19-4 on the year after winning its seventh straight game. Wynnewood stumbled to 3-11.
Both Stratford clubs host Elmore City Saturday night in a pair of Class 2A District Tournament contests.
BOYS
Wynnewood 44, Stratford 41
The game was close throughout. Stratford led 13-10 after the first period and Wynnewood got within 25-24 at halftime.
The game was knotted at 31-31 after three periods before the host Savages ended the game on a 13-10 run.
Walker Chandler had a strong game in defeat for Stratford. He finished with 17 points, sank three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds and three assists.
Hunter Morton, Sean Harian and Axel McKinney all scored seven points apiece for the visitors.
McKinney had four steals for the Bulldogs, while Nolan Hall finished with four rebounds and seven assists.
Derrick Field led the way for Wynnewood with 18 points, including a pair of triples. Blake Holman also reached double figures for the hosts with 10 points.
GIRLS
Stratford 61, Wynnewood 31
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-8 first-quarter lead and then outscored Wynnewood 18-4 in the second period to build a big 35-12 halftime advantage.
Coach Mark Savage’s team used a 20-8 run in the third period to pull away at 55-20.
Jaelee Korzan led the SHS offense with 14 points and also had five steals. Lundyn Anderson was next with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. She also dished out five assists.
Trinity Bess just missed double figures with nine points. Shawnda McMillen scored just four points but had five rebounds and four assists for the visitors.
Kourtney Willingham chipped in seven points for Stratford, which saw nine different players reach the scoring column.
Olivia White paced Wynnewood with nine points, including a 3-pointer. Harley Corey and Natalie Hill each scored seven points.
Stratford made just 2-of-7 free throws, while Wynnewood sank just one in four attempts.
