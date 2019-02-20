STRATFORD — The Stratford Bulldogs used a big third quarter en route to a 63-53 win over Walters Saturday night in a Class 2A District championship game.
Stratford improved to 13-11 and will meet No. 2 Vanoss at 8 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game inside the Vanoss Activity Center.
Coach Mark Qualls’ team had staved off elimination with a 70-51 win over Rush Springs Friday night.
In the girls district title contest, Rush Springs rallied past the host Lady Bulldogs 49-45. Stratford fell to 18-5 and now faces Ninnekah at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in a Class 2A Regional elimination game in Vanoss.
BOYS
Championship
Stratford 63, Walters 53
The Bulldogs led just 23-22 at halftime but they went on a 22-13 run in the third quarter to carry a 45-35 lead into the final eight minutes.
Senior Blake Patrom scored 19 points to lead the SHS offense, while Russell Caton followed with 16.
Caleb Miller drained three 3-point baskets and reached double figures with 13. Luke Miller added nine for the district hosts.
First Round
Stratford 70, Rush Springs 51
Stratford again broke open a close game with a huge third quarter.
The Bulldogs led 27-21 at halftime but blitzed the Redskins with a 27-5 third-quarter surge. Stratford led 54-26 heading into the final eight minutes.
Blake Patrom scored a team-best 21 points for the Bulldogs, and Caleb Miller hit three 3-pointers and chimed in with 19. Trevan Willingham knocked down four 3-point baskets and scored 14 for the Bulldogs.
Luke Miller scored just three points but dished out 10 assists.
Kyle Foster erupted for a game-high 29 points to pace the Redskins. He sank four 3-pointers. Zach Harper also reached double digits with 14 points for Rush Springs, which ended its season at 2-18.
GIRLS
Rush Springs 49, Stratford 45
Rush Springs knocked down 18-of-22 free shots and claimed a 49-45 come-from-behind victory Saturday over the Stratford Lady Bulldogs.
Rush Springs, now 17-7, has a date with No. 4 Vanoss at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Vanoss Activity Center.
Stratford was unable to get to the foul line as many times. The Lady Bulldogs nailed 7-of-8 free shots.
Abbi Phelps poured in a game-high 21 points and drilled three 3-point shots for the Lady Bulldogs. Teammate Jaedyn Getman followed with 13 points before fouling out.
Stratford led 12-6 after a quarter but trailed 23-22 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs took a 33-31 lead into the fourth before being outscored 18-12 the rest of the way.
Caitlyn Long led Rush Springs with 20 points, while Morgan White reached double digits with 10.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
Saturday, Feb. 16
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Stratford
Championship
Rush Springs 49, Stratford 45
RUSH SPRINGS 6 17 8 18 — 49
STRATFORD 12 10 11 12 — 45
RUSH SPRINGS: Caitlyn Long 20, Morgan White 10. Kaylee White 8, Jerricka Funk 7, Bailey Beard 2, Ashlynn Crabb 2.
STRATFORD: Abbi Phelps 21, Jaedyn Getman 13, Laney Anderson 4, Katy Tice 3, JimyJo Lemmings 2, Angel Wood 2.
3-point goals: Long 1 (Rush Springs); Phelps 3, Tice 1 (Stratford).
Fouled Out: Getman (Stratford).
BOYS
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Stratford
Championship
Stratford 63, Walters 53
WALTERS 7 15 13 18 — 53
STRATFORD 15 8 22 18 — 63
WALTERS: Hart 15, Munn 12, Holley 11, Bruton 7, Eschiti 6, Meyer 2.
STRATFORD: Blake Patrom 19, Russell Caton 16, Caleb Miller 13, Luke Miller 9, Trevan Willingham 6.
3-point goals: Holley 3, Munn 1, Bruton 1 (W); C. Miller 3, Willingham 2, L. Miller 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Feb. 15
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Stratford
First Round
Stratford 70, Rush Springs 51
RUSH SPRINGS 10 11 5 25 — 51
STRATFORD 13 14 27 16 — 70
RUSH SPRINGS: Kyle Foster 29, Zach Harper 14, Crabb 5, Joey Ward 4.
STRATFORD: Blake Patrom 21, Caleb Miller 19, Trevan Willingham 14, Russell Caton 5, Brisyn Markovich 5, Luke MIller 3, Laken Dempsey 2, Logan Hawkins 1.
3-point goals: Foster 4, Harper 2, Ward 1 (RS); Willingha 4, C. Miller 3, Patrom 1, Markovich 1 (S).
Fouled out: None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.