Buffs set for Battle on the Border in Shreveport

McAlester football will officially be joining teams from across Arkansas, Texas, and Louisiana as they descend upon Shreveport to participate in the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase in September.
The McAlester Public Schools Board of Education approved the out-of-state trip on Monday during its regular monthly meeting. Buffs coach Forrest Mazey said he was excited about the opportunity, which was born out of a late schedule change.
Sallisaw was McAlester’s original opponent on week one, but ended up dropping the contest. Mazey said he still wanted to keep his schedule format the same, in order to preserve the week three bye before district play.
But after being unable to find an in-state opponent for that week, the coaching staff started to get creative.
“We called around and around and around, and started just reaching out to other states,” he said. “I talked to the other coaches and said ‘hey, why don’t we start reaching out and looking at different message boards, coaches boards, and coaches association boards and find out what we can see.’”
Mazey said two options finally showed promise — Scotlandville Magnet High School out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Vashon High School in St. Louis, Missouri. But he said Scotlandville came up with the idea to call about availability at the Battle on the Border, and the dominoes began to fall.
“They contacted them, and the City of Shreveport that runs it contacted us,” Mazey said. “It kind of fell into place, and we kind of got lucky. They’re going to take care of almost all our travel and hotels.”
According to the contract agreement between the City of Shreveport and McAlester High School, the city will provide up to $5,000 for travel costs, as well as furnish one night of lodging up to 34 rooms. MHS will be given pre-sale tickets for fans to purchase through the school, with all pre-sale revenue being retained by the school.
If fans purchase their tickets at the gate the day of the game, all ticket revenue will be split equally by the participating schools. Ticket prices are set for $10 per pre-sale ticket, and $15 per ticket at the gate on game day.
“It’s going to be a cool deal, man,” Mazey said. “The City of Shreveport really tries to put it on big, it’s in the Independence Bowl…it’ll be a cool experience.”
The Buffs will be up against a formidable opponent in Scotlandville. The Hornets are led by quarterback Zae Teasett, who holds offers from Arkansas, Kansas, and Ole Miss.
“They’ve been traditionally really good. Eight to 10 wins is pretty normal for them,” he said. “If you’ve been down to Baton Rouge, let me tell you, there’s some unbelievable talent in that area.”
But Mazey hopes to see Shreveport painted in that familiar Buffalo black and gold, and thinks it’ll be a lot of fun for both the players and the McAlester faithful.
“We obviously want to have a good showing. Weird time of the day, an 11 a.m. Saturday game — it’ll be more like a college kickoff,” he said. “It should be pretty fun. I think it’ll be a good weekend trip for a lot of fans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.