OKLAHOMA CITY — Buffalo Valley base runner Courtney Grey stole third and raced home when an errant throw sailed past the bag with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Lady Buffs a dramatic 1-0 win over Tupelo in the first round of the Class B State Tournament Thursday at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The second-ranked Lady Buffs advanced to the semifinals at 34-7, while No. 7 Tupelo saw its season come to a crushing end at 27-7.
Grey had singled and then stole second during an at-bat by Cady Myers. She faced a 2-2 count when Grey made things happen on the basepaths.
The stat sheet looks like Tupelo won the game. The Lady Tigers out-hit Buffalo Valley 9-2 thanks to another pitching gem by ace Ava Sliger. However, Tupelo stranded eight base runners and committed four total errors.
Sliger struck out 10, walked one, hit two batters and didn’t allow an earned run in 7.2 innings. Grey earned the mound win for Buffalo Valley. She struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and pitched around the nine Tupelo hits for a complete-game shutout.
Tupelo had runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth before a rare batter interference call ended that inning.
The Lady Tigers stranded a runner at third in the top of the fifth.
Tupelo also tried to get something going in the top of the first inning when Maci Gaylor and Carli Cox hit back-to-back two-out singles to put runners at the corners. But Grey got her team out of that pickle with a strikeout.
Gaylor, Cox, Kylee Watson and Bailey Battles all had two hits apiece to pace the THS offense. Watson hit a double. Marley Crites had the other Tupelo hit.
Grey and Raelea Johnson had the only two hits for the Lady Buffs.
Buffalo Valley battled No. 3 Stuart in a semifinal game on Friday.
