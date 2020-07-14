LATTA — Two years after leaving Latta, Matt Bryant has decided to return.
Latta Athletic Director Bruce Plunk announced Monday morning that Bryant had indeed accepted the offer to become the new Latta High School boys basketball coach. He replaces Paxton Kilby — who replaced Bryant two years ago — who was named the new boy’s basketball coach at Shawnee last Thursday.
Bryant has spent the last two years at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, Arkansas, coaching alongside another former Latta coach, Donnie Husband.
“I — along with a few people close to the program — had already made a list of people to consider for the job and Matt was right at the top of it,” Plunk told The Ada News Monday morning. “I called him and he immediately said he’d like to come talk to us about it.”
Bryant met with Latta officials on Friday and told them Saturday he would accept the job after discussing it with his wife, Kara, Friday evening.
“We’re excited to get back over there to our home,” Bryant told The Ada News Monday afternoon.
Plunk said he feels like Latta is lucky to have Bryant onboard again.
“It was a little different kind of interview because he already knows the ropes. He’s been here and was successful. He’s not walking in here blind. It was a great visit and we offered him the position,” he said. “We didn’t have to go out and advertise or interview or anything. We were very fortunate to get him back home and excited to be working with Matt again.”
Bryant was along for the ride as an assistant coach to Donnie Husband when the Panthers won back-to-back Class 2A state championships in 2013 and 2014. Bryant spent the next four years as the head coach at Latta, won a state title he could call his own in 2017 and guided the Panthers to a state runner-up finish in 2018.
The Bryants have family who live in or near Latta, and his kids getting to spend more time around those relatives played a big factor in his decision to return.
“I miss a lot of people over there. I miss a lot of my colleagues. I miss my old players who I’m really excited to see. I can’t wait to get over there and meet all of them and see them again. I’ve missed a lot of the relationships I have at Latta,” Bryant said.
Bryant was reunited with Husband in Arkansas but didn’t spend his entire time in Greenwood as the assistant boys basketball coach.
During his first year at Greenwood, the head girls basketball coach had some medical issues arise and Bryant was forced to take his place during the remainder of the 2018-19 season.
Greenwood had a game with Farmington — another top Arkansas school in the region — that night and Bryant dove in head-first.
“It was kind of funny because I told the girls in the locker room that I only knew two of their names ... and said ‘I’ll just call you by numbers for now,’” he recalled. “It was a big-time game.”
Greenwood won that contest and Bryant helped guide them to the Class 5A State tournament. His club lost to the eventual state champion in the semifinals and finished the season with a 20-9 record.
“They take 16 teams to state in Arkansas so we won our first two games,” he said. “That was definitely a unique experience taking over the girls program.”
Bryant is now looking forward to taking over a Latta boys’ program he spent eight total years with.
“A lot of those kids know what I’m about and how I do things. They know I’m pretty big on hard work and doing things the right way,” he said.
Plunk said Bryant is a proven commodity as a high school basketball coach but also works well with elementary athletes.
“Some of our elementary teachers think he’s a superstar in the classroom. He does a great job with our elementary kids. They don’t just play tag or dodgeball every day. He takes it very seriously,” he said.
Bryant and his wife, Kara, have three kids — Sadie (7), Kasen (5) and Adely (1-1/2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.