Veteran girls basketball coach Bruce Plunk is finally riding off into the sunset.
Plunk is retiring as the head coach of the Latta Lady Panthers after a seven-year run and his son Clay Plunk has officially taken over.
Bruce had back surgery last April, shortly after his final season at Latta ended with yet another trip to the Class 2A State Tournament. And although he’s doing better, — he has great days and not-so-great days — that and other variables made it the right time to step away from doing the job he’s loved for the past 35 years.
“It was just the right time and things just worked out,” Bruce said. “I didn’t have any big light come down from heaven or anything like that. If you can’t give 100 percent you can’t expect 100 percent.”
The money didn’t work out well either for either Bruce or Latta School. Clay has been itching to get back into the head-coaching business so it all seemed to fall into place.
Bruce — who will speak more about his long career in a future edition of The Ada News — isn’t quite willing to say he’s finished. He just needs to heal up and then let the chips fall where they may.
“When I get to feeling better and feel like I can really make a difference — maybe,” he said.
Clay takes over
Clay is thrilled to take over the LHS girls basketball program. He’s been more than ready.
“It was a really delicate position being assistant coach and son. I never wanted him to think I was trying to get him out,” Clay said. “If it had been me working with anybody else, I think after year two or three I’d be asking what the long-term goal was. I’ve always wanted to eventually get back in a head seat. But that’s something I could never really say to him because I didn’t want him to take it the wrong way.”
Clay admitted he and his father’s coaching philosophies were not exactly the same. But said that different way of thinking actually paid off.
“I got to spend time doing what I love with a guy that inspired me to do this. We think differently but I think that’s what has made us pretty good. We butt heads ... but eventually come to a resolve and normally it works,” he said.
Clay said he feels honored to take over such a tradition-rich program.
“Latta girls basketball goes back a long way. Bill Johnson (a former LHS girls coach) is as far back as my knowledge goes,” he said.
Johnson won a Class A state title at Latta in 1975.
“I know personally every Latta girls coach from Bruce Johnson through dad and know what they’ve done to build the program,” Clay explained. “Each one of them has done something different to take it a step in the right direction. I feel very privileged to be a cog in that big machine.”
Clay said he’s treasured the time he’s spent coaching side-by-side with Bruce.
“I sat on the bench with him in elementary school and in junior high, but I wasn’t really old enough to really grasp and understand what all he did,” Clay said. “I’ve learned a lot of lessons in the last four years that he didn’t actually teach me. I just got to watch and learn — the wisdom of a guy that’s been doing it for the last 35 years. It’s been fun.”
Clay has spent the entire summer break as the lead man with the Lady Panthers due to Bruce’s back issues. It was during a team camp in Cushing that Bruce finally broke the news to his Latta players that Clay was officially taking over.
“I was taking the lead with them anyway just because of his back surgery. So we kind of played it like that during the first two or three days. But while we were at Cushing he got to announce to the team one night that I was going to be the new head coach,” Clay said. “I think that was kind of a cool moment for him and he felt like he was kind of passing the torch.”
The Lady Panthers lost five talented seniors — including four starters — to graduation. Junior playmaker Brooklyn Ryan — who suffered a torn ACL during the spring — and freshman Savannah Senkel are the only two returning players with varsity experience.
Clay said he is optimistic Ryan will recover in time to be a leader for his young group.
“We’re down Brooklyn for quite a while but we’ve got good reports on her. It looks like she’s ahead of schedule as far as her return goes. That’s exciting because she’s such a huge piece for us,” he said. “Down the stretch, she was as good as we had during the playoffs. We’re going to play a lot of young kids this year. And she can really make a freshman not look like a freshman when she takes away all that pressure.”
Clay said the little things will mean a lot to his team this winter.
“We’re going to have to be really good at the details. Over the last four years, we’ve been talented enough and big enough where we could get away with some things. We obviously don’t have that luxury anymore,” he said. “We’re going to have to be really gritty and really defensive-minded and we have the right kind of kids to do that.”
