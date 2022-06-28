LATTA — When reflecting on his long, storied coaching career, Bruce Plunk kept coming back to the same word time and time again.
Blessed.
Plunk announced he was retiring as the Latta High School girls basketball head coach last month. It brought to a close a memorable 37 years in education — 26 as a head basketball coach and five more as an assistant.
“I’m very fortunate to have spent 37 years in education. It’s been a very fulfilling career. It’s been a lot of fun,” Plunk said during a conversation with The Ada News.”It’s really special the way things have worked out. I’ve just been blessed.”
Plunk has spent the last seven years coaching the Lady Panthers and directed that group to five state tournament appearances, including the last four in a row.
Former LHS girls head coaches Bill Johnson and David Tinkler also led Latta teams to four straight state tournament berths.
Plunk’s son Clay has been at his side as an assistant for each of those four trips to state. The board of education approved the hiring of Clay as his successor earlier this month.
“We didn’t do anything to start the tradition, we just tried to carry it on,” Bruce Plunk said. “I’m thankful for the chance to get back into coaching seven years ago.”
During his 31 years as a coach, Plunk has made 12 trips to the state tournament as a head coach and one as an assistant. He’s coached 13 basketball All-Staters and two softball All-Staters.
His journey started at Olney High School, where he spent two years. He then headed to Quinton High School where he spent six years. Plunk then landed at Byng where he spent 22 years as a basketball coach and/or athletic director before Latta scooped him up in the summer of 2015.
Now what?
“I’ve wondered for a while now what it would feel like to retire. Right now I’m really at peace with the decision,” he said.
“My biggest goal is to get healthy where I feel good all the time,” Plunk added. He’s still recovering from back surgery and hopes to get in for hip replacement surgery sooner than later.
“I’m going to enjoy grandkids. I’m going to enjoy watching games. Now I can go watch Clay’s games or go watch Allen’s games or go watch Byng play — now I can just pick out the best game in the area and go be a spectator,” Plunk said.
Plunk’s career is packed with good memories, but he said his 1994 season at Byng sticks out. That year, the Lady Pirates entered the playoffs with a sub-.500 11-13 record and when the postseason dust had settled, Byng finished as state runners-up.
“That was the year of my Cinderella season. It was certainly a memorable time,” Plunk said.
Of course, getting to coach with Clay Plunk the past four years was super special.
“Getting to coach with a family member is a great deal. We had a really good run,” Bruce Plunk said.
Bruce gave Clay a ringing vote of confidence as the new Latta girls head coach.
“I feel really good where the program is going under Clay’s direction,” he said.
“He’s so much farther along knowledge-wise than I was at this point in his career,” Bruce explained. “He has a great mind for breaking down films — he started when he was little boys with me — and he loves it. He studies the game inside-out and is willing to change. He’s going to take the bull by the horn and run with it.”
Plunk said he’s had the chance to pick the brains of many talented coaches along the way and that Alan Simpson (Byng), Greg Mills (Quinton and Allen) and Bobby Johns (Byng) were at the top of his list.
“You have relationships with your players. You have them with your staff. You have them with your co-coaches,” he said. “I’m so thankful for the friendships I’ve made over the years.”
Plunk has received numerous awards over the past three decades. He was named The Ada News All-Area Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2016, and 2019. He was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2010 and considers that one of his top honors.
“That’s always big because it’s by your peers — the guys you coached with and against,” he said.
Plunk said he’s enjoyed his time at every school he’s coached at.
“I’ve never worked at a bad school. I’ve always found good everywhere I’ve been and a lot of people can’t say that,” he said.
“Olney was a great place to start and Quinton was a great place to grow up. Byng and Latta are just everything that everyone thinks they are,” he said. “They’re great schools. And to have the opportunity to work at both and compete against both is rare. The rivalries have always been strong, friendly rivalries, no matter what side you’re on.”
Plunk couldn’t have scripted a much better career for himself.
“I feel like I’ve been blessed in my career to have met so many great kids, so many great people,” he said. “You look back on it and blessed just comes to my mind every time.”
Blessed indeed.
