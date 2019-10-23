Bruce helps ECU sock Southern Naz

East Central got two second-half goals from Kaylee Bruce in a 3-1 win over Southern Nazarene Monday at Tiger Field.
ECU improved to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in Great American Conference play, while SNU dropped to 2-10 and 0-7.
Bruce, a freshman from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, scored at the 46:49 mark of the second half off a feed from Allie Verner and added another goal at the 55:06 mark off an assist from Alexis Peres.
Jordyn Gibbs a senior from Fairview, Texas — started the scoring for East Center. Her shot — off an assist by Ashley VanSchuyver, at the 34:03 mark of the first half put ECU on top 1-0. It was Gibbs’ first gaol since 2017.
The Crimson Storm’s lone goal came when Natalie James scored off a penalty kick in the 54th minute to make the score at 2-1.
Eat Central outshot SNU 19-9 and had nine shots on goal compared to just three for the visitors.
The Tigers travel to Alva at 6 p.m. Thursday to battle Northwestern.
