Bruce helps ECU sock Southern Naz

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsEast Central’s Jordyn Gibbs (16), a senior from Fairview, Texas, scored her first goal since 2017 in the Tigers 3-1 win over Southern Nazarene Monday in Ada.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

East Central got two second-half goals from Kaylee Bruce in a 3-1 win over Southern Nazarene Monday at Tiger Field.

ECU improved to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in Great American Conference play, while SNU dropped to 2-10 and 0-7.

Bruce, a freshman from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, scored at the 46:49 mark of the second half off a feed from Allie Verner and added another goal at the 55:06 mark off an assist from Alexis Peres.

Jordyn Gibbs a senior from Fairview, Texas — started the scoring for East Center. Her shot — off an assist by Ashley VanSchuyver, at the 34:03 mark of the first half put ECU on top 1-0. It was Gibbs’ first gaol since 2017.

The Crimson Storm’s lone goal came when Natalie James scored off a penalty kick in the 54th minute to make the score at 2-1.

Eat Central outshot SNU 19-9 and had nine shots on goal compared to just three for the visitors.

The Tigers travel to Alva at 6 p.m. Thursday to battle Northwestern. 

Tags

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you