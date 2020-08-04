OKLAHOMA CITY — Two members of the Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association made a big splash at the Oklahoma Cornhole Association Major Tournament Saturday at the Oklahoma City Sports Center.
SOCA’s Jody Browning battled his way through a field of 61 in the Open Division and finished second. Both of his losses in the double-elimination tournament were to Open champion Ty Drywater of Jay.
Colton Johnson of SOCA won an Oklahoma’s Best matchup against Nicole Creek of the Midwest Oklahoma Baggers. He earned a spot at the OCA State Tournament — scheduled for Aug. 28-29 at the Firelake Grand Tournament in Shawnee — to compete for the Oklahoma’s Best title against other top players from around the state.
Johnson finished ninth in the Open Singles division on Saturday.
OCA director Allison Appleton gave a shout out to Browning and Johnson for their performances on Saturday.
“You (SOCA) guys have a new up-and-coming player in Colten Johnson. He’s a new name on the list,” she said. “And just look at Jody Browning. He continues to show he’s one of the top elite players in Oklahoma. SOCA is really pushing ahead. You guys are really moving forward.”
SOCA player Daniel Harris placed 13th and both David Wright and Roy Terry bowed out in 17th place.
In the Open Doubles field — that included 27 teams — SOCA’s top finishers were Brian Mayfield and Mike Mckee who finished fifth. CW Lee and Clint Russell were next in 13th place. SOCA’s Ty Mariott and partner David Eubanks also landed in the 13th spot.
SOCA’s Roy Terry teamed up with Hebo Standridge and placed ninth in the 40-team Social Doubles field. Jeremiah Mariott and partner Bunky Impson were also knocked out in ninth place.
In the huge 85-person Social Singles bracket, Jeff Cali, Wade Atkeson and Jeremiah Mariott all tied for 49th as SOCA’s top finishers.
In all, there were 82 doubles teams and 184 singles players who competed at the OCA Major.
“That was the biggest event of the season,” Appleton said. “We were tickled. We just want to ride that tide and keep it moving forward in a positive manner.”
The Southern Oklahoma Cornhole Association hosts a Switcholio Tournament every Wednesday night at the Ada Elks Lodge. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and bags fly at 6:45 p.m. Cost is $15.
The public is invited to attend and participate.
