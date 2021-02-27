Brooks-Teel, Byng girls pounce on Plainview

PLAINVIEW — Behind a double-double by Britney Brooks-Teel, the Byng Lady Pirates buried Plainview 43-26 Thursday night in a Class 4A Regional Tournament winner’s bracket game in Plainview.
The 15th-ranked Lady Pirates, winners of 15 of their last 16 games, improved to 16-2 on the year, while No. 17 Plainview fell to 15-7.
The win set up a date with No. 2 Anadarko tonight in a regional championship clash in Anadarko. The Lady Warriors (20-2) are riding a 17-game win streak after a 61-7 win over Elgin in a regional contest on Thursday.
“Anadarko is really good. It’s hard to simulate what they do in practice and their system fits their personnel,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “We will have to do a good job of taking care of the basketball and playing downhill.”
Brooks-Teel had a monster playoff game for the Lady Pirates in the win over Plainview, leading the way with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
“It was a quality win on the road against a good team. We got a huge game from Britney,” Miller said.
Byng got off to a quick start, grabbing a 13-5 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Pirates watched it expand to 23-9 by halftime.
“The girls defended well and I was proud of their effort and execution,” Miller said.
Kennedy Large reached double figures with 10 points and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. She did all her scoring over the first three periods. Deesa Neely chipped in six points and Alona Cooper hit Byng’s only 3-pointer of the game.
Plainview got seven points from both Emilee Hedger and Jacey Hammon.
The Lady Indians finished 12-of-21 from the free-throw line, while Byng knocked down 10-of-17 tries.
