Brinlee headed to NOC-Tonkawa

LATTA — Greg Krause, the head women’s basketball coach at Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, feels like he landed quite the catch in Latta standout Chloe Brinlee.
Brinlee committed early to play for Krause and the Lady Mavericks but made it official when she signed with the school recently.
Brinlee helped Latta to a 25-4 record and a berth in the Class 2A State Tournament that was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re very excited that Chloe decided to join us. She comes from a tradition-rich program that values solid man-to-man defensive principles,” Krause said. She can score inside and outside which fits our offensive philosophy.”
Brinlee — who was named to two different Oklahoma All-State teams this year — averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game but her numbers rose over the second half of the season. Latta head coach Bruce Plunk said she averaged nearly 12 points per outing and improved on her mid-range shooting over the second half of the season.
“Playing for Latta and coach Plunk, Chloe knows what it takes to be successful. We’re looking forward to working with her,” Krause said.
Northern Oklahoma College, the state’s first public community college, is a multi-campus, land-grant institution that provides high quality, accessible, and affordable educational opportunities and services which create life-changing experiences and develop students as effective learners and leaders within their communities in a connected, ever changing world.
Brinlee will try to help the Lady Mavs with a turn-around season this fall. Last year NOC-Tonkawa finished 3-26 overall and didn’t win an OKlahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.