Latta senior Chloe Brinlee and Sulphur senior Korie Allensworth were named All-Staters by the Oklahoma Coaches Association on Wednesday. Both players had previously earned the same honor from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
That makes Brinlee and Allensworth double All-Staters.
Latta girls coach Bruce Plunk pointed out that it’s even harder to make the OCA’s list than it is to make the OGBCA’s squad.
“This is even more impressive because she’s one of the Top 10 chosen from Classes B to Class 3A,” Plunk said.
Brinlee will play for the Small East team while Allensworth is a member of the Large West squad. The large school teams are made up of athletes from Classes 4A to 6A.
It was also revealed that Vanoss coach Jonathon Hurt will be a coach for the OCA’s All-State Small East team.
The OCA All-State games are scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center, beginning with the small-school game at 7 p.m. and the large-school contest to follow at 8:30 p.m.
“The OCA is still planning to play those games this summer,” Plunk said.
Asher senior Patch Hamilton was nabbed for the OCA All-State Boys Small East team.
The boys all-state games are scheduled for Thursday, July 30, at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center, beginning with the small-school game at 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Coaches for the OCA All-State games include Eric Carr of Piedmont and Stacie Terbush of Altus for the Large West; McAlester’s Jarrod Owen and Glenpool’s Bobby Belveal for the Large West; Alva’s Dusty Horn and Fletcher’s Kyle Williams for the Small West; and Will Seymour of Okemah will join Hurt on the Small East staff.
Joining Allensworth on the Large West All-State team are Tyeshia Anderson, Piedmont; Ashanti Day, Moore; Jessika Evans, Norman North; Graycen Holden, Edmond North; Katie King, Harrah; Katelyn Levings, Edmond Memorial; Brayanna Polk, Del City; Skylar Vann, Deer Creek; and Averi Zinn, Anadarko.
Members of the Large East All-State squad include Jayla Burgess, Tulsa Union; Taylen Collins, Muldrow; Baylee Fincher, Ponca City; Hailey Grant, Claremore; Chloe Martin, Bartlesville; Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington; Ray Osborn, Sapulpa; Lizzie Shephard, Vinita; Ruth Udoumoh, Victory Christian; and Madison Wheat, Coweta.
Joining Brinlee on the Small East All-State team are Cierra Axton, Battiest; Tafv Harjo, Strother; Autumn Hines, Adair; Grace Johnson, Adair; Lexy Keys, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Holli Lindley, Hartshorne; Makenna Murdock, McCurtain; Jaclyn Shaffer, Kinta; and Sydnie Womack, Howe.
Members of the Small West All-State team include Brooklin Bain, Comanche; Jordan Bloomfield, Fletcher; Calebi Cusher, Duke; Rylee Langerman, Christian Heritage Academy; Payton Jones, Alva; Rachel McDowell, Okarche; Haley Schreck, Canute; Raychel Stanfield, Luther; Kirstyn Strain, Canute; Caley Young, Jones.
BOYS
Ryan Caldwell of Pauls Valley will coach the Large West team. He will be joined by Woodward’s Jeff Williamson. Other OCA All-State boys coaches include Coweta’s Brandon Maddux and Collinsville’s Todd Anderson for the Large East; Purcell’s Roger Raper and Luther’s Matt Jones for the Small West and Jeff Fry of Braggs and Jon Hadley of Varnum will coach the Small East.
Joining Hamilton on the Small East team are Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Christian; Mason Drake, Perry; Tyler Cloud, Quinton; Luke Gunns, Paden; Austin Fenton, Talihina; Ethan Newberry, Kiowa; Jaxon Wiggins, Roland; Carson Thompson, Canadian; and Braden Shaw, Moyers.
Members of the Small West All-State team include Matt Milner and Jameson Richardson, Duke; Myles Jeffries and Isaiah Williams, OKC Millwood; Jerod Kerr, Hooker; Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler; Jakobie Kasemeyer, Cyril; Cade Allen, Hammon; Brandon Zeno, OKC Star Spencer; and Jacob Woody, Cashion.
The Large West All-State team includes Demontreal Crutchfield and Nate Goodlow, Del City; Sam Godwin — a former Ada High player — and Jordan Thompson, Southmoore; Christian Cook, Midwest City; Brennan Burns, Bethany; Diondre Alexander, OKC Marshall; Ashawnti Hunter, Lawton; Leontaye McClennon, Lawton MacArthur; Rondel Walker, Putnam West.
Members of the Large East squad are Trey Phipps and Bryce Thompson, B.T. Washington; Kavon Key and Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch, Tulsa Memorial; Mason Alexander, Tulsa Edison; Brock Davis, Holland Hall; Anfernee Nelson, Jenks; Davon Richardson, Sand Springs; Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson; and Josh Jones, Broken Bow.
