Bridge Creek started the contest by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning and stayed a step ahead of the Ada Cougars the rest of the way in a tense 5-4 win in Game 1 of a best-of-three Class 4A Bi-District series Thursday afternoon at Cougar Field.
Coach Shane Coker’s squad dropped to 26-8 on the season and needed back-to-back wins over the Bobcats to keep its season alive. Bridge Creek improved to 18-16.
The two teams played again Thursday evening and an Ada win would force an if-necessary championship contest set for noon today.
Game 1
Bridge Creek 5, Ada 4
The Cougars got runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning on an error and a walk to Hunter Condon. But John David Muse — who had only been caught stealing once in 20 attempts coming into the bi-district affair — was thrown out trying to swipe third for the second out of the inning and Carter Freeland flew out to center field to end the contest.
The Cougars out-hit the Bobcats 7-5 in the game but were hurt by four errors.
Muse led the Ada offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Hunter Condon went 1-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs for Ada, while Jack Morris cracked a double and Reid Samson went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Grayson Roberson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored to pace Bridge Creek at the plate. Kaden Fick doubled and scored a run for the Bobcats, while Caden Rose had a base hit and drove in a run. Logan James had the other BCHS hit and also scored a run.
Condon was charged with only his second pitching loss of the spring and deserved a better fate. He struck out 11, walked none and allowed four earned runs in the complete-game effort. Condon sat down 15 of the last 17 batters he faced and struck out the side in both the fourth and seventh innings.
Reed Edmonds was the winning pitcher for the Bobcats. He struck out three, walked two and allowed three earned runs in four innings. Cutter Horrel tossed three scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts and a walk.
