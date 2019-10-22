There are three weeks left in the regular season before the state playoffs begin on Nov. 15. Let’s take a closer look at District 5A-3 that includes the Ada High football team.
We’ll examine the district’s current standings; and who will play whom in the final three weeks of the season. The district’s top four teams will be in the playoffs, with the top two hosting the third- and fourth-place teams from District 5A-4. The third- and fourth-place teams will travel to play one of the top two teams in 5A-4.
That district currently has three teams ranked in The Associated Press Class 5A Top 10. They are No. 4 Tahlequah, No. 9 Collinsville and No. 8 Pryor. While District 5A-3 has had teams ranked in the top 10 this year, including Ada, only one team, Tulsa Edison at number 5, is currently ranked. Only two District 5A-3 teams – Tulsa Edison (6-1) and Bishop Kelley (4-3) — have an overall winning record for the season.
My thinking is that this is a pretty good indication that any team could defeat any other district team they are playing in the next three weeks. My thinking is also that only someone totally unafraid of public embarrassment or being wrong would be qualified to try to sort out this district.
Since I am well-qualified, here is my attempt at sorting out District 5A-3.
Tulsa Edison is 4-0 in the district and 6-1 for the year. They have outscored their opponents 155-43 in their four district games. Their only loss was to Class 6A-II’s sixth-ranked team, Sapulpa.
McAlester and Bishop Kelley are tied for second in the district at 3-1. Kelley lost to Edison, and McAlester lost to Ada. The Buffaloes play at Bishop Kelley in the final game of the season.
Next come Ada and Coweta, which are tied at 2-2 for the fourth and the final playoff spot in the district if the playoffs started tomorrow.
Coweta would have an edge here if the two end up with the same record, as they defeated Ada. Both get to play current district cellar-dweller Tulsa Nathan Hale (0-4) at home. Both have to play Bishop Kelley on the road. Coweta finishes their season at Glenpool, while Ada finishes at home against Tulsa Edison.
Glenpool and Durant are tied for sixth in the district at 1-3. Glenpool has lost to Edison, Bishop Kelley and Ada. Durant has lost to McAlester, Kelley and Coweta. Durant defeated Ada last week.
At the bottom of the district standings is Nathan Hale at 0-4. Those losses were against district leaders Edison, McAlester and Kelley, along with a loss to Glenpool in Glenpool’s only district win.
While one would like to give them some hope, the four district losses have been by a combined score of 169-8 and they were shut out three times. My prediction is they will lose their last three games to Coweta, Ada and Durant and finish 0-7 in the district.
I think I am ready to give Tulsa Edison the district title with a 6-1 finish. They have defeated Bishop Kelley but have to play both Ada and McAlester on the road. I think they will lose one of those games.
Bishop Kelley is 3-1 in the district and a squad that is not-so-good-looking on paper at 4-3 for the year. However, their losses have been to 5A’s No. 1 team (Bishop McGuiness), No. 5 Tulsa Edison and 6a-II’s No. 4 team Tulsa Washington.
If they had not already lost to Edison, I might take them to be the district winner. They have outscored their district opponents 144-66. Only Edison held them to under 40, and only Edison scored more than 21. They host Ada and McAlester and travel to Coweta in their final three games. I think they will finish second but will likely lose another game.
So, at least for me, numbers 1, 2 and 8 have been decided.
From there. it will be a fight to the end for the other two playoff spots. I still see McAlester, Ada, Coweta and even Glenpool (they have already lost to Edison and Kelley) and Durant finishing as playoff contenders.
The loser of this Friday’s Durant-Glenpool game will be hard-pressed to finish above 2-5 and will be out. The winner will be hard-pressed to win their last two games to finish 3-4. I don’t think 3-4 will be good enough.
That leaves three teams – McAlester, Ada and Coweta – to fill two playoff spots. It is likely they will all finish at 4-3. I think McAlester (3-1) will beat Glenpool and lose to Edison and Kelley to finish at 4-3. I think Ada (2-2) will easily down Nathan Hale and will defeat either Edison or Kelley to finish at 4-3. I think Coweta (2-2) will easily beat Nathan Hale, will get by Glenpool and will lose to Kelley and finish 4-3.
Since Ada, McAlester and Coweta have all played each other and no team defeated the other two, if they all finish 4-3, the final two spots will be determined by “marginal points.”
Marginal points are the difference in game scores. Winners add the difference in points to their totals, and losers subtract the difference from their totals. The most points anyone can gain in a single game is 15 and, if a game goes to overtime, the winner gains 1 point and the loser subtracts a point.
Right now, McAlester has 30, Ada 2 and Coweta 0 marginal points. No one has failed to gain 15 points when they have played Tulsa Hale. So, look for Ada and Coweta to do that. As for the other seven remaining games these three teams will play, anything can happen. Even I am not qualified to try to predict marginal points with three weeks left in the season.
For the Cougars, the best-case scenario would be to win out and finish 5-2. The worst case would be to drop more than one of their three remaining games.
If Coweta finishes third at 5-2 by winning out (they have to beat Tulsa Kelley to do this) and Ada and McAlester are tied, Ada would get the last spot due to their victory over McAlester. If McAlester finishes third at 5-2 (a long shot) and Ada and Coweta are tied, Coweta would get the last spot due to a win over Ada.
So, what do we conclude from all of this? Two things. First, we will not know the outcome of the district standings until late on Friday, Nov. 8, after all the games have been played. Second, it is going to be an exciting three weeks in the district as things are sorted out on the field.
