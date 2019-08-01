Breaking down Oklahoma's offensive personnel

NORMAN — Oklahoma football players report Friday ahead of the season’s first practice Saturday.
Here’s a roster breakdown on the offensive side of the ball, with a look at who could start, which position battles are most enticing and who’s available
Quarterback
• The frontrunner: Jalen Hurts (6-2, 219 Sr.)
• The competition: Spencer Rattler (6-0, 197 Fr.); Tanner Mordecai (6-2, 212 RFr.)
• Rating the position battle: It’s a 3/10 for its lack of intrigue. Hurts remains the clear-cut favorite — by a lot. But it will be interesting to see how incoming freshman Spencer Rattler plays through fall camp and how the former five-star product is evaluated. Another key question: How long will it take for Hurts to seize the bulk of the repetitions?
• Why it matters: Lincoln Riley needs an obvious starter, and he’ll be best served if it’s a healthy, accurately-throwing Hurts. But what about the backup, which will provide a glimpse at the position’s future? Does OU redshirt Rattler and make Mordecai the backup? If Rattler is as good or better than advertised, it would be difficult to leave him on the bench if Hurts were injured.
• Others of note: Tanner Schafer (6-3, R-Jr.)
Running back
• The frontrunner: Trey Sermon (6-0, 221 Jr.)
• The competition: Kennedy Brooks (5-11, 209 R-So.); T.J. Pledger (5-9, 195 So.)
• Rating the position battle: 1/10. Sermon and Brooks led Sooner running backs in yards and TDs last season; they’re clearly 1-2 on the depth chart and have proven to be interchangeable. There’s little drama over which one of them starts.
• Why it matters: Sorting out the depth is interesting. OU utilizes the position more than most Air Raid offenses and was hit hard by injuries there last season. Pledger’s development becomes more important as a result, as does the addition of junior college standout Rhamondre Stevenson.
• Others of note: Rhamondre Stevenson (6-0, 232 Jr.); Marcus Major (5-11, 211 Fr.)
Offensive line
• The frontrunners: Erik Swenson (left tackle/6-5, 317 R-Jr.) ; Marquis Hayes (left guard/6-5, 332 R-So.); Creed Humphrey (C/6-5, 315 R-So.); Tyrese Robinson (RG/6-3, 328 R-So.); Adrian Ealy (RT/6-6, 326 R-So.)
• The competition: R.J. Proctor (LG/6-4, 337 R-Sr.); David Swaby (T/6-9, 319 R-So.); Michael Thompson (LT/6-5, 324 R-Fr.); Brey Walker (LT/6-6, 343 R-Fr.)
• Rating the position battles: 10/10. Humphrey is a shoo-in at center. But the Sooners are replacing four starters, and even though Riley hinted at the starting lineup above after the spring game, he said during Big 12 media days that the positions will all be reevaluated at fall camp.
• Why it matters: OU’s offense has made history the past two seasons in large part because of rich quarterback talent and seasoned line units. The Sooners will need to run the ball effectively, whether they take a step back at QB or not.
• Others on the roster: Stacey Wilkins (6-6, 309 Fr.); E.J. Ndoma-Ogar (6-3, 344 Fr.); Finley Felix (6-5, 314 Jr.); Marcus Alexander (6-3, 308 Fr.)
Wide receiver/tight ends
• The frontrunners: CeeDee Lamb (WR-X; 6-2, 191 Jr.); Charleston Rambo (WR-Z; 6-1, 175 R-So.); Grant Calcaterra (WR-Y/TE; 6-4, 233 Jr.)
• The competition: Lee Morris (WR-Y/TE; 6-2, 215 R-Sr.)
• Rating the position battles: 6/10. There isn’t a ton of uncertainty here. Lamb and Rambo seem like obvious starters. Calcaterra, Morris and incoming freshman Austin Stogner (TE/6-6, 237 Fr.) are part of a more crowded position room, but Calcaterra made 11 of 14 starts last fall. There are, however, touches to be distributed between inside receivers Nick Basquine and Mykel Jones. Basquine didn’t play at all last season due to an Achilles’ heel injury, and Jones gained a redshirt by appearing in less than four games.
• Why it matters: OU might have the top receiving corps in the nation when factoring in Stogner and highly touted freshmen Jadon Haselwood (6-2, 206 Fr.), Theo Wease (6-3, 202 Fr.) and Trejan Bridges (6-1, 184 Fr.). It will be interesting to watch how OU finds roles for all that talent and keeps guys happy.
• Others of note: Jaqualyn Crawford (5-10, 175 R-Fr.); A.D. Miller (6-3, 194 R-Sr.); Drake Stoops (5-9, 181 R-Fr.)
H-back
• The frontrunner: Brayden Willis (6-3, 235 So.)
• The competition: Jeremiah Hall (6-2, 246 R-So.)
• Rating the position battle: 10/10. Willis is a good bet as the starter. Coaches moved him in the offseason, and he’s bulked up to fit the mold. But Hall has more experience. Either player could have difficulty separating until late in fall camp.
• Why it matters: The position gives Riley an opportunity for creative wrinkles and has been a well of production in previous years. Carson Meier replaced Dimitri Flowers there in 2018, and despite playing two games his entire collegiate career, he tallied four TDs and averaged 17.2 yards per catch.
• Others of note: Coby Tillman (5-11, 240 R-Fr.)
Placekicker/kickoff
• The frontrunner: Gabe Brkic
• The competition: Calum Sutherland
• Rating the position battle: 4/10. Sutherland’s talents are a mystery to most OU fans. Brkic, on the other hand, was rated by Kohl’s Kicking as the nation’s No. 7-ranked kicker in the 2018 class and appears to have an inside track. He made an extra-point try last fall against Florida Atlantic and recorded touchbacks in 3 of 4 kickoff tries.
• Why it matters: Austin Seibert set records while handling OU’s punting, placekicking and kickoff duties for the past three seasons. The next men up have big shoes to fill.
• Others of note: N/A
OU football dates to know
Friday: Local media day / “Meet the Sooners”
Friday: Players report
Saturday: First practice
Aug. 5: Partial practice open to media
Aug. 13: Partial practice open to media
Sept. 1: Season opener vs. Houston
