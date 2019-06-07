Braves summer season starts with a bang

ENID – The Ada Braves’ American Legion baseball team launched the 2019 summer season with a 1-2 finish in the Enid Tournament over the weekend.
Ada successfully opened the season with an 18-10 victory over the Bartlesville Braves on Saturday but dropped a 6-4 decision to Three Rivers later in the day. Ada then suffered a 10-2 defeat at the hands of the Enid Majors on Sunday.
Ada Braves 18, Bartlesville Braves 10
(Game 1 Saturday)
Ada overcame a 10-8 deficit with a 10-run sixth inning to end it.
An Austin Custar grand slam fueled that 10-run frame for Ada, which totaled 14 hits for the game.
Custar’s slam was set up after Rylan Reed drew a walk, Tj Grove singled to the shortstop and Beau Driggers executed a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error to load up the bases.
Following Custar’s grand slam, which made it 12-10, Manny LaValley reached on an infield single and Chance Perry delivered a triple to right field for a 13-10 Ada advantage.
A Carson Hart two-run single to center field inflated the score to 15-10. The other three runs came off a Grove sacrifice fly and a Driggers single to left field, which scored Creed Humphrey and Reed for an 18-10 lead.
LaValley finished 2-for-3 with one RBI, two runs scored and a pair of walks for Ada. Humphrey finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored. Custar and Grove were each 2-for-5 as Custar knocked in five runs, while Grove had the one RBI and scored twice.
Hart (1-for-2) and Zach Shelton (1-for-3 with a double) each drove home two runs, while Perry (1-for-1), Reed (1-for-2) and Driggers (1-for-3) ended up with one RBI apiece.
Perry got the pitching win after pitching the sixth and final frame while allowing one run off one hit with one strikeout. LaValley started on the hill and was relieved by Kaden Carter in the fifth.
Shawn Sutton finished 3-for-4 with one RBI and a pair of runs scored for Bartlesville, which compiled nine hits. Teammate Kyle Brandon, who was 2-for-4, picked up three RBIs and scored once in a losing cause.
Three Rivers 6, Ada Braves 4
(Game 2 Saturday)
Three Rivers broke a 4-all deadlock with a pair of scores in the bottom of the sixth to hand Ada its first loss.
Ada had tied the game with a three-run top of the sixth, highlighted by an RBI infield single by Hart and a Perry two-run double to center.
The two teams were tied at 1-1 through four innings before Three Rivers tallied three in the bottom of the fifth.
Three Rivers held a 9-7 edge in hits, and the Braves fell victim to three errors.
Custar went 3-for-4 with one RBI for Ada, and Reed ended up 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. Perry hit a double and knocked in two runs in a 1-for-3 effort in a losing effort, and Hart drove in one run in a 1-for-3 outing.
Boone Lassater (2-for-4) and Nick Sizemore (1-for-3 with a homer) picked up two RBIs each for Three Rivers. Jayce Roberts (2-for-3 with a run scored) and Sa Replogle (2-for-4) also had multiple hits in Three Rivers’ nine-hit attack.
Driggers suffered the pitching loss in relief of the starter, Randis Gray.
Enid Majors 10, Ada Braves 2
(Sunday)
Ada’s only two runs came off a two-run double to left field by Kyle Yargee in the second inning.
Meanwhile, Enid scored in four of the five innings, including a four-run fifth to enxd it.
Enid pounded out 14 hits, while the Braves were held to six. Custar went 2-for-3 to lead the way for Ada. Yargee was 1-for-2 on the double with the two RBIs.
Humphrey (1-for-1 with a run scored), Perry (1-for-1) and LaValley (1-for-2 with a walk) had the other three hits for the Braves.
Perry took the pitching loss after getting relief help from Hart. Enid hurler Gage Kuehn pitched all five innings for the win.
Jake Cox (3-for-3 with a double and a run scored) and Maison Steelman (3-for-4 with two RBIs) sparked Enid’s offense.
