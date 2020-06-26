ELGIN — The YG’s scored single runs in the fourth and six innings and shut out the Ada Braves 2-0 Thursday at the AABC Southwest Showdown.
The pool play contest was played at Elgin High School.
The YG’s scored on an RBI double in the fourth and a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
Four Ada Braves pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, 10 walks and allowed two earned runs off two hits.
The Ada Braves managed just three hits in the contest, including a double by Cache Stone of Kiowa and Byng’s Parker Presley.
Latta’s DJ Van Atten absorbed the mound loss in relief of start JT Gray, also of Latta.
The Post 72 club, now 1-5, played FB Junnell later Thursday in a pool-play contest.
Drillers 17U drill Dawgs
The Oklahoma Drillers 17U team, coached by Roff’s Ead Simon, collected a whopping 18 hits in a 15-2 win over Dawgs 18 Thursday in a pool-play game at the AABC Southwest Showdown in Lawton.
Reid Johnson of Byng finished 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Drillers, while Ike Shirey of Dale also had three hits, drove in a run and scored three times from the top of the Drillers’ lineup.
Zade Cisneros of Clinton finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored for Simon’s club, while Dayson Fazekas of Red Oak went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Tanner Graves of Roff also popped a double and drove in two runs for the winners, while Roff’s Connor Owens finished 1-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Pitchers Hayden Branch of Cashion, Decklyn Wilhelm of Ripley and Colton Robinson of Ripley limited the Dawgs to two earned runs on six hits. The three hurlers combined for seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings.
The Drillers played the Southwest Shockers Red team later Thursday in tournament play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.