TISHOMINGO — After absorbing a mostly self-inflicted 15-1 beating at the hands of Roff coach Ead Simon’s loaded Oklahoma Drillers 17U team in the first game of the day at the AABC Red River Shootout Friday morning, the Ada Braves bounced back nicely against the Southwest Shockers later that afternoon.
In fact, the only thing that slowed the Post 72 club down was a short, but torrential downpour that brought that contest to a screeching halt after the Braves has scored eight runs in the first inning to forge an 8-1 lead.
Rain washed the rest of Friday’s tournament games out and after Tishomingo received even more wet weather later that evening, the rest of the event was scrapped.
The Braves are now 5-7 and as of press time, it was unclear when the ball club would return to action.
Ada Braves 8, SW Shockers 1
The Post 72 club collected eight hits and took advantage of a pair of walks and a hit batter in its fast start.
Cache Stone of Kiowa delivered the biggest blow — a three-run triple that got the Braves on the scoreboard.
Jaden Schafer of Tecumseh later delivered a two-run single to push the Ada advantage to 5-0.
Byng’s Trae Lowe — who started the game off with a base hit — delivered an RBI single to make it 6-0.
The final two Braves’ runs of the inning came when Wyatt Gardner of Kiowa walked with the bases loaded and Rattan’s Reece Bankston was hit by a pitch to force in the final run and put the locals on top 8-0.
The Shockers got a sacrifice fly from Chance Helton to push across their lone run of the contest.
Stone was Ada’s starting hurler, while Helton and Cooper Cummins saw mound action for the Southwest squad.
OK Drillers 17U 15, Ada Braves 1
Four Ada Braves pitchers had a tough time throwing strikes. The Post 72 hurlers combined for 12 walks and four hit batters and delivered five wild pitches. The Braves threw a combined 139 pitches and just 61 were strikes.
Roff products Connor Owens, Tanner Graves and Coby Simon all contributed to the Oklahoma Drillers offense. Owens finished 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. Graves went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Simon singled, walked twice and scored a pair of runs.
The Byng combination of Seth Brecheen and Reid Johnson also had solid showings. Brecheen went 1-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Johnson finished 1-for4-1 with a double and two RBIs. Byng’s Rylan Johnson entered the game late and walked and scored a run.
Dale’s Ike Shirey went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored from the top of the Drillers’ lineup.
The Braves were limited to just four hits by four different players. DJ Van Atten cracked an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the first inning to get the Post 72 club on the board and cut the Drillers’ lead to 6-1.
Simon’s team used a six-run outburst in the top of the third frame to put the game out of reach.
Korey Aytes of Lookeba-Sickles earned the mound win for the Drillers. He struck out two, walked three and gave up an earned run in three innings.
