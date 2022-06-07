Brady hits 2 homers; UCLA stuns No. 1 Oklahoma to stay alive

Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this morning. High 82F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.