Brad O'Steen reportedly leaving Lone Grove to replace Berus at Ada

According to media reports, Lone Grove head football coach Brad O’Steen has resigned and will replace Chris Berus at Ada High School.
Berus told Ada officials he was leaving to become the defensive coordinator at Edmond North High School June 8.
It was reported that O’Steen will become the head football coach and an assistant athletic director. O’Steen guided the Longhorns to an 8-4 record last season.
Bryan Harwell, who stepped down as Ada City Schools athletic director last week, told The Ada News late Monday afternoon the hire is pending approval by the Ada Board of Education at a special meeting Thursday morning.
