Brothers Brad and Barry Odom are officially back together again.
After spending 16 months molding and shaping young Ada football players — a good amount of those athletes contributed to the varsity team the past two seasons — Brad Odom bolted to UNLV in January to accept the position of Director of Player Personnel. Barry Odom is the new head football coach for the Runnin’ Rebels. The athletics department officially made the announcement that Brad Odom was joining the football staff earlier this month.
Brad Odom said he had been looking to get into the college game for a bit when before it finally worked out to be able to join his brother in Las Vegas.
“It’s something I’ve wanted to do and worked towards for a long, long time. Really, Larry and Craig and Gary (the McBrooms) kind of set me on this path back when I was coaching in Ada in 1995,” Brad Odom told The Ada News.
Back then, Brad Odom got to know a lot of Division I college coaches who were keeping an eye on former Ada High star Brandon Daniels.
“Everyone in the world was recruiting Brandon Daniels and it seemed like two or three times a week we would have coaches come in and want to watch film on B or talk about B and many many times coach McBroom would just say ‘Brad take Coach X in the film room and show them B’s film,’,” he recalled. “So I got to sit in there and talk to all those guys recruiting B and I knew it was something I wanted to do.”
Odom left his mark on the Ada Junior High football program, especially the two groups of freshmen he was able to help coach.
Odom joined the high school staff in 2019 to assist then-head coach Chris Berus. He become a full-time coach for the past two seasons.
While this year’s freshman group gets most of the “press”, it was the group of players before them that really turned things around and had the first big impact on the Cougar football program.
“The sophomores now, those guys are the unsung heroes. They didn’t win a game in eighth grade and that’s all I heard about,” Odom said. “Then we overcame that as ninth graders and dang we had at least seven of them start on offense and defense and many more on special teams. Those guys have the grit and heart and determination.”
Of course, this year’s freshman class is loaded with playmakers.
“The freshmen this season are very very talented. Great kids too. The sky is the limit for those guys,” Odom said. “The only person capable of holding those guys back, are themselves. I was fortunate to get to coach them in basketball and I told them every week ‘We aren’t ever going to play a team that can beat you ... the team you have to worry about is the one staring you in the mirror.’ They are so talented sometimes last season they would just get bored.”
Odom also said folks should keep an eye on the next Ada freshman class.
“The next freshmen class will be a good one too. It includes lots of big physical linemen and a good mix of skill kids,” he said. “Those guys work hard and have been exposed to high school-type practices and workouts. They just continue to get better.”
