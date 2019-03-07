RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — With the 2018-19 Great American Conference basketball regular season complete, the league announced the brackets and schedules for the GAC Men’s and Women’s Championships. The event begins on Thursday from the Bruin Fieldhouse in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
On the women’s side, East Central’s last-second road win against Henderson State, combined with Arkansas-Monticello’s home victory against Southern Nazarene, pushed the Tigers up to the No. 2 seed. The Tigers will take on reigning champion Arkansas Tech in the opening round. Southern Nazarene earned the third seed and will face Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Harding secured the fourth seed and a quarterfinal date with Henderson State. Southwestern Oklahoma State finished off the first undefeated record in GAC play by defeating Arkansas Tech. The Lady Bulldogs will meet up with rival Northwestern Oklahoma State as the Rangers make first-ever GAC Women’s Basketball Championship appearance.
On the men’s side, the top three seeds – Southern Nazarene, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Oklahoma Baptist all had their respective slots locked in entering Saturday. Southern Arkansas captured the fourth seed after defeating the Bison at home. The Muleriders’ first-round opponent, Henderson State, topped East Central to drop the Tigers down to the sixth position.
Arkansas-Monticello handed the Crimson Storm just their fourth GAC loss of the season and clinched the seventh seed. Ouachita’s overtime loss to the Savage Storm left the Tigers in eighth.
The tournament opens the top two men’s and women’s seeds playing on Thursday. Friday features No. 3 seeds facing the No. 6 seeds as well as the matchup between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds
All 14 contests will stream on the GAC Sports Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.