2019-20 Boys preseason basketball capsules

ADA COUGARS
Head Coach: Garland Parks
Assistant Coaches: Kyle Caufield, Cody Nall.
2018-19 Record: 15-11
Starters Lost: Cody Smith, Tanner Gilliam
Starters Returning: Trey Havens (6 ppg, 1 rpg), Jake Shannon (6 ppg, 3 rpg), Jaxson Robinson (18 ppg, 7 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
Jake Shannon 6-4 12 G
Trey Havens 6-2 SR G
Austin Eastwood 6-1 SR F
Bo Odom 5-10 SR G
Jaxson Robinson 6-5 JR G
David Johnson 6-3 JR G
Braxston Keller 6-2 JR F
Sooner Johnson 5-11 JR G
Jarron Christian 5-9 JR G
Camryn Reed 6-0 SO G
Kaden Cooper 6-3 SO G
Caden Carrey 6-2 SO F
Caden Ross 5-9 SO G
Wyatt Brown 6-1 FR F
Jack Morris 6-1 FR G
Andrew Hughes 6-1 FR G
Logan Cook 6-1 JR F
COACH’S QUOTE: “We’re excited about the upcoming season. We will have to find guys that are willing to do the intangibles that are crucial for winning basketball.” — Ada head coach Garland Parks.
ASHER INDIANS
Head Coach: Scott Hamilton
Assistant Coaches: Tim Johnson
2018-19 Record: 20-11
Starters Lost: Trevor Martin (8 ppg, 8 rpg).
Starters Returning: Patch Hamilton (18.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg), Mike McDonald (13.8 ppg, 5 rpg), Juston Melton (4 ppg, 5 rpg), Jake Dobbs (4 ppg, 2 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
2 Bryson Martin 6-1 SO F
3 Garrett Leba 5-9 FR G
4 Patch Hamilton 6-5 SR F
10 Jake Dobbs 5-10 SR G
11 Tahlan Hamilton 5-10 JR F
12 Joseph Kirwood 6-0 SO F
14 Trey Linton 5-8 FR G
15 Juston Melton 6-2 SR F
20 Trace King 5-9 SO G
21 Tray Odell 5-9 JR G
22 Mike McDonald 5-11 JR F
23 Cameron Grissom 5-8 JR G
33 Jared Wise 6-4 JR F
34 Dayton Fowler 5-9 FR G
35 Devon Lamb 5-10 FR F
COACH’S QUOTE:“We won 20 games last year and return eight of our top 10 players, including four starters.” – Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
ALLEN MUSTANGS
Head Coach: Greg Mills
Assistant Coaches: Dayne Parker
2018-19 Record: 21-7
Starters Lost: Tadyn Walker (15 ppg), Kaden Mills (7 ppg), Hunter Simpson (12 ppg) and Aaron Dockrey (4 ppg).
Starters Returning: Chad Milne (18 ppg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL
Chad Milne 6-5 JR
Nathan Hammonds 5-10 SR
Chris Holcomb 6-1 SR
Rylan Black 6-1 SR
Jaren Porter 5-10 SR
Will Kaminski 6-4 SO
Jake Beaver 6-0 SO
Airyn Knighten 5-11 SR
Kason Walker 6-0 FR
Beckett Wells 5-6 FR
Tagus Howard 6-0 FR
Coy Bell 5-9 FR
Quinn Corum 6-4 FR
Taylor Wood 5-8 FR
Kameron Vineyard 6-2 FR
Quinton Walker 5-6 FR
COACH’S QUOTE:“The players are working hard and we’re excited about the improvements that were being made. I feel that by playoff time, we could be a sleeper in Class 2A.” – Allen head coach Greg Mills.
BYNG PIRATES
Head Coach: Cody Williams
Assistant Coaches: Austin Guinn, Sam Ackerman
2018-19 Record: 19-8
Starters Lost: NA.
Starters Returning: NA.
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
Cale Eaton 6-2 SR G
Austin Doepke 6-1 SR F
Bobby Jackson 6-1 SR F
Collin O’Grady 6-0 SR G
Easton Ray 5-10 SR G
Parker Presley 6-3 JR F
Seth Brecheen 6-2 JR F
Austin Britton 5-11 JR F
Trae Lowe 5-11 JR G
Dylan Reed 6-0 JR G
AJ Gustin 6-0 JR F
Kade Streater 6-2 SO F
Caden Azlin 5-10 SO F
Bill McCarter 6-10 FR F
Jacob Chambless 6-1 FR F
Ryan Hamilton 5-7 FR G
Baylor Ward 5-5 FR G
Nahum Grant-Loui 5-9 FR G
Brennan Young 5-8 FR F
COACH’S QUOTE: “We have a lot of new faces and people being put in new roles, and it has been exciting to see how the boys have embraced the change. We look forward to a season of hard work and getting better.” – Byng head coach Cody Williams.
CALVIN BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Keith Florie
Assistant Coaches: Ryan Florie, Morgan Turner
2018-19 Record: 9-16
Starters Lost: Connor Dunn (14 ppg, 5 rpg).
Starters Returning: Charlie harden (18 ppg, 9 rpg), Adryn Ingle (9 ppg, 2 rpg), Champ Florie (12 ppg, 2 rpg), Brennen Griffin (12 ppg, 6 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
2 Jace McRay 6-1 FR PG
5 Champ Florie 5-10 JR G
10 Charlie Harden 6-1 SR F
11 Adryn Ingle 5-10 SR G
12 Brennen Griffin 6-1 JR G
13 Jonas Winningham 5-9 SO PG
15 Jake McRay 6-1 SR F
20 Nevon Bump 5-11 FR G
23 Antonio Ruiz-Cremades 5-9 JR G
24 Miki Vanousek 6-4 SR P
30 Jaiden Guffey 6-3 SO F
31 Jacobie Lacy 6-1 SO F
35 Jaxen McRay 6-0 JR F
55 Brayden Ingle 6-3 SO P
COACHES QUOTE: “We are very excited about the upcoming season. We have a group of hard-working young men who are eager to succeed. We are led by a group of talented seniors and a young bench backing them up.” — Calvin head coach Keith Florie.
COALGATE WILDCATS
Head Coach: Logan Brown
Assistant Coaches: Morgan Mouser
2018-19 Record: 5-20
Starters Lost: Austin Lambert (14 ppg, 6 rpg), Blade Horton (6 ppg, 5 rpg), Issac Adcock (4 ppg, 2 rpg).
Starters Returning: Carson Manion (10 ppg, 7 rpg), Hayden Vick (7 ppg, 7 rpg), Jakob Strother (5 ppg, 4 rpg), Kamdyn Douglas 5 ppg, 4 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
Hayden Vick 6-3 SR F
Cordell Brown 6-3 SR F
Jace Stephens 6-2 SR F
Carson Manion 6-2 JR F
Jakob Strother 5-11 JR G
Rayden Orr 6-1 JR G
Kamdyn Douglas 6-1 SO G
Preston Cole 5-10 SO F
Gunner Farley 6-4 FR F
Zach Davis 5-10 JR G
Andy Ngyuen 5-9 JR G
Tyson Buckley 5-9 JR G
Ely Roebuck 5-9 JR G
Trenton Thurman 6-1 SO F
Austin Lynch 5-9 SO G
Tison Franklin 5-11 FR F
Colin Manion 5-10 FR F
KONAWA TIGERS
Head Coach: Gordon Garner
Assistant Coaches: Leander Yellowfish
2018-19 Record: NA
Starters Lost: Dyami Kilpatrick (17.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Starters Returning: Caleb Nail (12.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Seth Tanyan (5.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Christopher Matchie (6.2 ppg, 2 rpg), Silas Isaacs.
2019-20 Roster
Player CL
Jalen Coon SO
Solomon Coon JR
Silas Isaacs JR
Leo Kuestersteffen FR
Jacob Leslie SO
Christian Matchie FR
Christopher Matchie JR
Caleb Nail SR
Isaiah Patterson SO
Zackary Reavis FR
Phillip Rogers SO
Seth Tanyan SR
Malachi Tebe JR
Elijah Branham SO
Justin Johnson SO
COACH’S QUOTE: “We hope to build and improve off last year.” – Konawa head coach Gordon Garner.
LATTA PANTHERS
Head Coach: Paxton Kilby
Assistant Coaches: Jake Collins
Managers: Avery Elliott, Case Coulson, James Speed, Kinley Canada.
2018-19 Record: 13-16
Starters Lost: Randis Gray (8.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Hayden Hoppe (5.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg).
Starters Returning: Rylan Schlup (7.4 ppg 2.3 rpg), Ethan Elliott (7.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, Bryce Ireland (4.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Tyler Ireland (3.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Hyatt Hoppe (5.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
Rylan Schlup 6-5 SR F
Ethan Elliott 5-9 SR G
Lane Garrett 6-1 SR G
Bryce Ireland 6-0 SR G
Daniel Jimenez 5-10 SR P
Hyatt Hoppe 5-9 JR G
Gage Holder 5-10 JR G
Braydan Bess 5-8 JR G
Ryler Rich 5-10 JR F
Gehrig Strong 5-10 JR G
Caleb Parnacher 5-11 JR G
Justin Kiker 5-10 SO G
Tyler Ireland 6-0 SO F
Kale Williams 5-11 SO G
Reece Jordan 5-8 SO F
Allen Williams 5-9 SO G
Dillon Cool 5-10 SO P
Cooper Hamilton 6-1 SO P
Jose Morales 5-8 SO G
Lincoln Estes 5-9 FR G
Cooper Coulson 5-9 FR G
Tristan Haws 5-7 FR G
Clayton Hayes 5-10 FR P
Lane Priest 5-11 FR P
Darby McCown 5-7 FR G
Cosmo Mayden 6-1 FR P
COACH’S QUOTE: “We return a lot of key pieces. Our guys have been working hard to prepare for the year, and we are looking forward to what the season will bring us.” – Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
ROFF TIGERS
Head Coach: Larry Johnston
Assistant Coaches: Troy Miller
2018-19 Record: NA
Starters Lost: Dayne Bowerman (9 ppg, 2 rpg).
Starters Returning: Aiden Bagwell (5 ppg, 3 rpg), Talon Rhoten (4 ppg, 3 rpg), Brady Benedict (7 ppg, 3 rpg), Wil Joplin (13 ppg, 4 rpg), Trayson Miller (13 ppg, 6 rpg)..
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL
1 Kaden Reust 5-11 SR
2 Garrett Morgan 5-11 FR
3 Coby Simon 5-7 JR
4 Nate Sheppard 5-8 FR
5 Easton Riddle 5-11 FR
10 Brighton Gregory 5-9 SO
11 Kagan Huneycutt 5-9 SO
12 Wil Joplin 6-0 JR
15 Dylan Reed 5-11 FR
20 Trayson Miller 6-4 JR
21 Brady Benedict 6-0 SR
22 Aiden Bagwell 6-1 SR
23 Jairus Smith 5-10 SR
24 Connor Owens 6-3 JR
30 Cade Baldridge 5-7 FR
31 Nathan Allen 5-9 SO
32 Austin Parnell 6-4 SO
33 Talon Rhoten 6-2 SR
40 Tallen Bagwell 6-4 FR
50 Drew Sheppard 5-10 SO
COACHES QUOTE: “We have a number of experienced and talented players back, along with some talented newcomers to add to the rotation. We expect to be playing March 5-7.” — Roff head coach Larry Johnston.
STONEWALL LONGHORNS
Head Coach: Wes Moreland
Assistant Coaches: Bobby Macadoo
Manager: Jeremiah Worcester
2018-19 Record: 10-14
Starters Lost: Jarrett Ellis (15.7 ppg, 8.2 rpg), Dakota Johnson (12.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
Starters Returning: Clayton Finley (11.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg), Spencer Gatewood (6.1 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Clayton Spain (5.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
55 Trent Bradley 6-3 SR C
22 Cameron Brown 6-2 SR G
24 Jared Vaughn 6-2 SR G
10 Richard Blue 5-10 JR F
33 Jackson Tackett 6-3 JR C
45 Mateo Gutierriez 5-9 JR G
32 Clayton Findley 5-8 JR G
21 Spencer Gatewood 5-5 JR G
12 Landyn Smith 5-0 JR G
20 Clayton Spain 6-1 JR G
23 Jason Hubbard 5-10 JR G
1 Connor Leflore 5-10 SO G
55 Kylar Tackett 5-11 SO C
15 Jackson Cross 5-9 SO C
4 Cody Wallace 5-10 SO C
44 Christian Schell 6-2 FR C
25 Angel Guiterrez 5-10 FR C
3 Caleb Gibson 5-11 FR G
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are very excited about this group returning for the upcoming season. We gained some valuable experience last season with a pretty young group. If we stay healthy, I think we have a chance to have a good year.” – Stonewall head coach Wes Mooreland.
STRATFORD BULLDOGS
Head Coach: Ray Ardery
Assistant Coaches: Tony Pritchard
Managers: Devin Morton, Rey Guerrero
2018-19 Record: 13-13
Starters Lost: Blake Patron (7 ppg, 10 rpg), Luke Miller (4 ppg, 3 rpg).
Starters Returning: Caleb Miller (13 ppg, 4 rpg), Payton Wood (7 ppg, 3 rpg), Russell Caton (7 ppg, 7 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
2 Caleb Miller 6-2 G
5 Gus Smith 6-0 SR G
10 TJ Reed 5-7 SR G
21 Laken Dempsey 5-6 SR G
22 Payton Wood 6-1 JR F
23 Brisyn Markovich 6-1 JR F
24 Trevan Willingham 5-6 SR G
25 Dylan Carter 5-11 SR F
30 Jordan Smith 6-0 JR F
33 Russell Caton 6-0 SR F
Dilan Perguson 5-6 JR G
Jakob Holland 6-0 JR F
Logan Warren 5-6 SO G
Jerron Stoliby 6-1 SO F
COACH’S QUOTE: “We are looking forward to getting everyone in the gym and getting started. We expect to be a very competitive team this season. I know I’m personally excited to be back home and to get started.” — Stratford head coach Ray Ardery.
TUPELO TIGERS
Head Coach: Clay Weller
Assistant Coaches: Brandon Maggia
2018-19 Record: 13-15
Starters Lost: Seth Forman (11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Austin Vick (10 ppg, 6 rpg), Fisher Parker (7.5 ppg, 8 rpg).
Starters Returning: Micheal Moralez (10 ppg, 4 rpg), James Beach (6.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player CL
1 James Beach SR
2 Michael Moralez SR
33 Ethan Norfleet SR
35 Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain SR
14 Bentley Bills JR
24 Ty Bourland JR
11 Tye Gould SR
21 Cornileo Gutierrez JR
10 Harley Davidson SO
23 Hunter Davidson SO
12 Kody Price SO
5 Jaedyn Winters SO
25 Colby Hamer SO
Cody Airington FR
Nate Park FR
Brayden Baldwin FR
Dawson Miller-King FR
Moices Gutierrez JR
Ryan Guffey FR
COACH’S QUOTE: “We’re looking forward to the season starting. We think we have a group that will be competitive every night we play.” — Tupelo head coach Clay Weller.
VANOSS WOLVES
Head Coach: Jonathon Hurt
Assistant Coaches: Randy Ellis, Jim Wingfield
Manager: Wyatt Morris
2018-19 Record: 25-6
Starters Lost: Sando Hill (19 ppg, 8 rpg), Riley Cooper (9 ppg, 7 rpg).
Starters Returning: Cade Poulin (15 ppg, 2 rpg), Tucker Bucher (8 ppg, 2 rpg), Colton Bird (3 ppg, 4 rpg).
2019-20 Roster
Player HT CL POS
10 Ryan Dennis 6-0 SR G
11 Jacob Jones 5-8 SO G
12 Cade Paulin 5-10 SR G
13 Tucker Bucher 5-8 SR G
14 Jailen Terry 5-8 FR G
15 Dillon Deatherage 5-6 FR G
20 Brayden Cannon 6-0 FR F
21 Erik Hatton 6-0 SO F
22 Joseph Gifford 6-5 SO F
23 Riley Vazquez 5-8 JR F
25 Roper Bolin 5-8 SR G
32 Carter Perry 6-0 FR G
33 Caleb McMahon-Csaki 5-6 SO G
35 Colton Bird 6-3 SR F
COACH’S QUOTE: “Shot selection and rebounding will decide how good this team is.” — Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt.
Note: No preseason information was received from Sulphur.
