Saturday, Feb. 22
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Vanoss
Championship
Vanoss 69, Elmore City-Pernell 45
ELMORE CITY 8 15 12 10 — 45
VANOSS 22 9 30 8 — 69
ELMORE CITY-PERNELL – D.J. Frazier 12, Daury Amparano 10, Andrew Sawyer 8, Noah Frazier 4, Blake Scott 4, Dalton Foster 3, Tyler Martin 2, Lathan Ferris 2.
VANOSS – Carter Perry 17, Cade Paulin 12, Tucker Bucher 12, RD Dennis 8, Braydon Cannon 6, Riley Vasquez 4, Dylan Deatherage 3, Jaxon Wood 3, Erik Hatton 2, Colten Bird 2.
3-point goals: D. Frazier 2, Sawyer 1, Foster 1 (EC-P); Perry 5, Bucher 4, Paulin 3, Dennis 2, Deatherage 1, Wood 1 (V).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: The Class 2A seventh-ranked Vanoss Wolves knocked down a whopping 16 3-point shots and placed three players in double figures in thumping Elmore City-Pernell 69-45 in district action on Saturday. Carter Perry popped in five treys in finishing with 17 points to lead the way for Vanoss. Cade Paulin and Tucker Bucher each finished with 12 points. Bucher drained four 3-point shots, while Paulin — in his first action since missing three games with an ankle injury — tossed in three. RD Dennis added eight points, including a pair of treys, and Braydon Cannon tacked on six points. D.J. Frazier led Elmore City-Pernell with 12 points, including two 3-pointers, and Daury Amparano ended up with 10 points. The Wolves jumped out to a 22-8 lead through one quarter and settled for a 31-23 halftime advantage. Vanoss then went on a 30-12 third-quarter spurt to put the contest away. The Wolves also knocked down 7-of-8 free shots in the game.
Team Records: Vanoss 20-5; Elmore City-Pernell 9-15.
Up Next: Vanoss vs. Konawa, 8 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Wilburton.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Latta
Championship
Latta 65, Wellston 52
LATTA 14 10 23 18 — 65
WELLSTON 6 8 18 20 — 52
LATTA – Ethan Elliott 13, Rylan Schlup 13, Bryce Ireland 10, Lane Garrett 9, Caleb Parnacher 9, Cooper Hamilton 4, Justin Kiker 4, Hyatt Hoppe 3.
WELLSTON – McKoy Coulson 30, Sayre Wilson 8, Hunter Green 6, Colton Baldwin 2, Alec Hagar 2, Chance Ander 2, Rudy Lehman 2.
3-point goals: Schlup 3, Elliott 1, Garrett 1, Parnacher 1, Hoppe 1 (L); Coulson 4, Wilson 1 (W).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Ethan Elliott and Rylan Schlup tallied 13 points each, while Bryce Ireland added 10 as the Latta Panthers upended the Wellston Tigers 65-52 in a Class 2A District title game. Lane Garrett and Caleb Parnacher supplied nine points each to the balanced Latta offense. Schlup knocked down three 3-point shots, while Elliott, Garrett and Parnacher had one apiece. McKoy Coulson fired in a game-leading 30 points while canning four 3-point shots for Wellston. The Panthers jumped out to a 14-6 advantage through one quarter, led 24-14 at halftime and possessed a 47-32 lead through three periods.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Really fast starts in the first and third quarter propelled us to a lot of energy early in both halves. The first-half defensive effort was great. The second-half pace changed a bit because Wellston came out with a lot more pressure, playing from behind. Unfortunately, we allowed their best player, Coulson, to get too many easy looks in the second half. Bench players Hoppe, Parnacher and Kiker provided a great spark for us, scoring 16 off the bench and giving us a lift defensively as well. Overall, it was a great team win,” — Latta head coach Paxton Kilby.
Team Records: Latta 13-13; Wellston 17-8.
Up Next: Latta vs No. 8 Pawnee (23-1), 8 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Stroud.
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Stonewall
Consolation Championship
Roff 69, Strother 26
ROFF 29 14 15 11 — 69
STROTHER 6 5 11 4 — 26
ROFF – Wil Joplin 20, Jairus Smith 15, Kaden Reust 11, Trayson Miller 5, Brady Benedict 5, Tallen Bagwell 4, Brighton Gregory 3, Aiden Bagwell 2, Drew Sheppard 2, Dylan Reed 1, Conner Owens 1.
STROTHER – Clifford Mitchell 9, Dayton Little 8, Ethan Longest 6, Trenton Wolfe 3.
3-point goals: Reust 3, Joplin 2, Smith 2, Benedict 1, Gregory 1 (R); Mitchell 1, Little 1, Longest 1 (S).
NOTEWORTHY: The Class A 11th-ranked Roff Tigers rolled to a 29-6 advantage through one quarter and cruised on to a 69-26 rout of Strother Saturday in a Class A regional elimination game. Wil Joplin poured in 20 points and sank two treys, while Jairus Smith ended up with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Kaden Reust drained three treys and finished with 11 points for the Tigers, who went on a 14-5 run in the second quarter in building a 43-11 halftime lead. Roff went on to outscore the Yellowjackets by a 26-15 count in the second half. Clifford Mitchell and Dayton Little led Strother with nine and eight points, respectively.
Team Records: Roff 22-7; Strother 15-12.
Up Next: Roff vs. Asher, 3 p.m. Thursday at Class A Area Tournament in Bethel.
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Moss
Championship
Fort Cobb-Broxton 50, Asher 42
ASHER 11 12 13 6 — 42
FORT COBB 14 8 8 20 — 50
ASHER – Patch Hamilton 18, Mike McDonald 14, Tray Odell 5, Trevor Martin 3, Juston Melton 2.
FORT COBB-BROXTON – Tyson Eastwood 17, Kyler Denton 11, Brennan Phy 9, Jaxon Willits 5.
3-point goals: Hamilton 2, McDonald 2 (A); Denton 3, Phy 2, Eastwood 1, Willits 1 (FC-B).
NOTEWORTHY: Class A third-ranked Fort Cobb-Broxton went on a 20-6 fourth-quarter run to knock No. 17 Asher 50-42 in a regional final Saturday. For Asher, Patch Hamilton recorded a double-double with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, and 10 rebounds to go with eight blocked shots. Mike McDonald followed with 14 points and a pair of treys. The Indians had a 23-22 halftime edge and had a 36-30 lead heading into the fourth period. The Mustangs got a team-high 17 points from Tyson Eastwood and 11 points from Kyler Denton, who sank three 3-pointers.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We had a six-point lead at the 7:00 mark of the fourth quarter. Ft. Cobb got their shooters around some screens and nailed three treys. Once they got the lead, they pulled the ball out and we had to foul. They hit nine of 10 free throws down the stretch. They (Ft. Cobb-Broxton) have played in the Class A state finals for five consecutive years, so they have a tremendous amount of successful playoff experience. We had a great game plan and took them to the wire. One positive is that we get to play in the area tournament again this year.” — Asher head coach Scott Hamilton.
Team Records: Asher 18-10; Ft. Cobb-Broxton 24-2.
Up Next: Asher vs. Roff, 3 p.m. Thursday at Class A Area Tournament in Bethel.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Allen
Championship
Allen 69, Tushka 44
TUSHKA 5 13 12 14 — 44
ALLEN 16 14 14 25 — 69
TUSHKA – Josh Hauff 9, Seth Meadows 8, Lex Simon 8, Jeff Mackey 7, Cole Simpson 4, Seth Daniel 3, Gary Hoover 3, Trenton Fugate 2.
ALLEN – Chad Milne 28, Nathan Hammonds 16, Gage Holder 10, Rylan Black 6, Beckett Wells 3, Tagus Howard 3, Taylor Wood 3.
3-point goals: Hauff 1, Simpson 1, Daniel 1, Hoover 1 (T); Milne 3, Hammonds 2, Holder 2, Wells 1, Wood 1 (A).
Fouled Out: Meadows (T).
NOTEWORTHY: Chad Milne fired in 28 points and sank three 3-point shots Saturday, and the Allen Mustangs hammered Tushka 69-44 to capture a Class 2A District title. Nathan Hammonds also contributed big to the Allen attack by scoring 16 points, including two treys, and Gage Holder tacked on 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Allen raced out to a 16-5 lead through one quarter, led 30-18 at halftime and had a 44-29 advantage through three quarters. Josh Hauff was the top scorer for Tushka with nine points.
Team Records: Allen 18-7; Tushka 11-15.
Up Next: Allen vs. Luther (15-100, 8 p.m. Thursday at Class 2A Regional Tournament in Allen.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Minco
Championship
Minco 59, Stratford 58
STRATFORD 13 17 10 18 — 58
MINCO 15 19 7 18 — 59
STRATFORD – Payton Wood 15, Brisyn Markovich 12, Russell Caton 12, Caleb Miller 10, Laken Dempsey 6, Trevan Willingham 2.
MINCO – Cooper Shirley 24, Max Morrison 14, Brothers 10, Nick Burchfield 6, Dane Brummell 5.
3-point goals: Miller 3, Dempsey 2, Wood 1 (S); Shirley 3, Morrison 1, Brothers 1, Brummell 1 (M).
NOTEWORTHY: Payton Wood tossed in 15 points while Brisyn Markovich and Russell Caton tacked on 12 apiece, but it wasn’t enough as the Stratford Bulldogs were on the short end of a close 59-58 score with host Minco in a Class 2A District Tournament title game. Wood nailed one 3-point shot and pulled down five rebounds. Markovich grabbed eight boards, and Caton snatched five. Caleb Miller contributed 10 points while converting three treys and registered four steals. Laken Dempsey nailed a pair of 3-pointers on his way to six points, as he also dished out five assists. Cooper Shirley hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for Minco, while Max Morrison followed with 14.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We did a really good job competing tonight versus a really talented Minco team. It was the most complete game we have played all year. I know it still resulted in a loss, but hopefully, it can carry over to next week in a positive way,” — Stratford head coach Ray Ardery.
Records: Stratford 11-13. Minco 20-4.
Up Next: Stratford vs. Carnegie, 3 p.m. Thursday in Class 2A Area Tournament in Minco.
CLASS 4A DISTRICT
At Cougar Activity
Championship
Ada 46, Blanchard 20
BLANCHARD 0 10 5 5 — 20
ADA 9 10 16 11 — 46
BLANCHARD: Whit Carpenter 4-9, 4-4, 13; Brock Milam 1-4, 0-0, 3; Cole Milam 1-8, 0-0, 2; Caden Frazier 0-10, 2-4, 2. Totals: 6-33, 6-8, 20.
ADA: Kaden Cooper 4-6, 6-9, 16; Jaxson Robinson 4-6, 2-2, 11; David Anderson 2-2, 2-2, 7; Jake Shannon 2-2, 1-2, 5; Trey Havens 1-5, 2-2, 5; Wyatt Brown 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 14-26, 13-17, 46.
Turnovers: Blanchard 11, Ada 12.
Steals: Blanchard 4 Ada 6 (Robinson 2, Shannon 2).
Rebounds: Blanchard 16 (C. Milam 4, Frazier 4); Ada 28 (Robinson 7, Cooper 6).
3-point goals: Blanchard 2-14 (Carpenter 1-2, B. Milam 1-3); Ada 5-10 (Cooper 2-2, Anderson 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Havens 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
Friday, Feb. 21
CLASS 4A DISTRICT
At Bishop McGuinness
Championship
Bishop McGuinness 55, Byng 50
BYNG 17 9 11 13 — 50
McGUINNESS 16 8 10 21 — 55
BYNG – Cale Eaton 24, Parker Presley 12, Trae Lowe 5, Seth Brecheen 4, Collin O’Grady 3, Austin Doepke 2.
BISHOP McGUINNESS – Cooper Bates 17, Graham Tawwater 15, Ford Collier 7, Jason Nolan 7, Ben Tawwater 3, Luke Chansolme 2, Damien Wrenn Jr. 2, Cooper Shepard 2.
3-point goals: Presley 2, Eaton 1, Lowe 1, O’Grady 1 (Byng); Bates 3 (Bishop McGuinness).
Fouled Out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Host Bishop McGuinness outscored Byng 21-13 in the fourth quarter in claiming a 55-50 decision over the Pirates in a Class 4A District title clash. Cale Eaton poured in a game-leading 24 points for Byng in a losing effort, and Parker Presley added 17. Presley sank a pair of treys in the game, and Eaton connected for one. The Pirates led 17-16 after one quarter, 26-24 at halftime and 37-34 through three periods before being outscored by eight in the final stanza. Byng still led 41-40 with 4:12 left, but the Fighting Irish finished the game on a 15-9 run. Cooper Bates scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, to pace the Fighting Irish. Graham Tawwater was next with 14 points for the hosts.
Team Records: Byng 16-9; Bishop McGuinness 12-11.
Up Next: Byng vs. Plainview, 3 p.m. Thursday at Class 4A Regional Tournament in Byng.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT
At Minco
Stratford 73, Burns Flat-Dill City 46
STRATFORD 21 15 23 14 — 73
BURNS FLAT 7 16 7 16 — 46
STRATFORD – Russell Caton 15, Payton Wood 14, Brisyn Markovich 10, Trevan Willingham 8, Caleb Miller 7, Gus Smith 7, Laken Dempsey 4, Dylan Carter 4, Hunter Morton 3, Jordan Smith 1.
BURNS FLAT – Luis Rivas 17, David Margerum 13, Josh Mooney 7, Summers 5, Adams 3, Webb 1.
3-point goals: Wood 4, Miller 1, Morton 1 (S); Margerum 3, Summers 1 (BF-DC).
Fouled Out: Summers (BF-DC).
NOTEWORTHY: Russell Caton tossed in 15 points and Payton Wood added 14 Friday night as the Stratford Bulldogs routed Burns Flat-Dill City, 73-46, in a Class 2A district encounter. Brisyn Markovich also reached double figures for Stratford with 10. Wood drained four 3-point shots in the game. Trevan Willingham contributed eight points to the Bulldog attack, while Caleb Miller and Gus Smith ended up with seven each. Smith also had four rebounds and three assists, and Miller nailed one trey while also collecting six rebounds and a pair of assists. Markovich also had three boards, three steals and two blocks. Stratford outscored Burns Flat-Dill City by a 21-7 count in the first quarter and then settled for a 36-23 halftime advantage. A 23-7 third quarter put the game away for the Bulldogs. The Eagles got 17 points from Luis Rivas and 13 from David Margerum.
Team Records: Stratford 11-12. Burns Flat-Dill City 1-19.
Up Next: Stratford played Minco in the district finals Saturday at Minco.
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Stonewall
Roff 59, Ft. Towson 29
ROFF 15 9 24 11 — 59
FT. TOWSON 9 2 8 10 — 29
ROFF – Wil Joplin 15, Aiden Bagwell 14, Trayson Miller 8, Cade Baldridge 6, Brady Benedict 4, Kaden Reust 3, Coby Simon 3, Kagan Huneycutt 3, Tallen Bagwell 2, Jairus Smith 1.
FT. TOWSON – Dakota Owens 16, Joseph Person 6, Justis Mayfield 5, Cany Owens 2.
3-point goals: A. Bagwell 2, Benedict 1, Reust 1, Simon 1, Huneycutt 1 (R); Person 1 (FT).
NOTEWORTHY: The Roff Tigers bounced back from a regional-opening loss to rout Ft. Towson 59-29 Friday in Class A regional play. Wil Joplin and Aiden Bagwell led the way for Roff with 15 and 14 points, respectively. Trayson Miller chipped in eight points, and Cade Baldridge tacked on six for the winners. Dakota Owens led Ft. Towson with a game-high 16 points. The Tigers led 15-9 after one quarter and then went on a 9-2 spurt in the second in building a 24-11 halftime lead. Roff then outscored Ft. Towson by a 24-8 count in the third to make it a rout.
CLASS B REGIONAL
At Hartshorne
Loser’s Bracket
Moyers 40, Tupelo 33
MOYERS 10 11 4 15 — 40
TUPELO 6 13 4 10 — 33
MOYERS: Braden Shaw 5-18, 5-6, 18; Fischer Stundridge 4-9, 2-2, 13; Joedy Hopson 2-9, 0-0, 4; Dalton Thurman 1-3, 0-0, 3; Blyth Cowen 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 13-42, 7-8, 40.
TUPELO: Michel Moralez 6-12, 1-4, 13; Cody Airington 4-11, 0-0, 8; Bentley Bills 2-8, 0-0, 5; Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain 1-2, 0-0, 3; James Beach 1-5, 0-0, 2; Harley Davidson 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 15-47, 1-4, 33.
Turnovers: Moyers 9, Tupelo 8.
Steals: Moyers 4 (Shaw 3); Tupelo 5 (Martinez-Chamberlain 2, Beach 2).
Rebounds: Moyers 34 (Hopson 9); Tupelo 30 (Airington 6, Martinez-Chamberlain 6).
3-point goals: Moyers 7-16 (Shaw 3-6, Stundridge 3-6, Thurman 1-3); Tupelo 2-18 (Bills 1-5, Martinez-Chamberlain 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
Thursday, Feb. 20
CLASS A REGIONAL
At Quinton
Quinton 56, Roff 52
ROFF 6 16 21 9 — 52
QUINTON 6 17 10 23 — 56
ROFF – Trayson Miller 18, Wil Joplin 15, Kaden Reust 6, Aiden Bagwell 5, Coby Simon 3, Talon Rhoten 3, Jairus Smith 2.
QUINTON – Tyler Cloud 18, Hayden Workman 15, Jaxton West 12, Tristan Patterson 8, Matthew McBeath 3.
3-point goals: Reust 2, Simon 1 (R); West 4, Cloud 1, Workman 1, McBeath 1 (Q).
NOTEWORTHY: Quinton outscored the Roff Tigers by a 23-9 margin in the fourth quarter and claimed a 56-52 come-from-behind victory Thursday in a Class A regional first-round game. Tyler Cloud poured in 18 points, Hayden Workman followed with 15 and Jaxton West ended up with 12. West drained four 3-point shots, while Cloud and Workman had one apiece. Trayson Miller fired in 18 points, and Wil Joplin tossed in 15 to fuel Roff. Kaden Reust knocked down two treys in finishing with six points for the Tigers. Roff led 43-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
