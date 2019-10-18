Fellow bowlers, congratulations are in order.
I had the privilege to visit the Tuesday night league this week. I was quite impressed with the caliber of bowlers on this night. While a small league, they are quite powerful in their bowling abilities and quite varied in their individual styles.
I noticed the traditional style of some of the seasoned bowlers — the name I give to those of us age 50 and over. I compared the seasoned bowlers to those who well, some may call spring chickens.
Two bowlers who have totally different styles but who are exceptionally accurate this night were Josh Dean and Randy Daniels.
Dean had an exceptional game and got so near the elusive 300 he could smell it. His style is quite unique. He has a very high backswing and seems to step into the shot. Daniels, on the other hand, has a more traditional approach with a smooth follow-through as taught by many seasoned pros.
The two differences in style only goes to show the approach and release are not as important as the ball placement and hitting the mark. Consistency in finding one’s mark is the key as well as being able to adjust when the lanes begin to change due to oil and/or the lack thereof.
There are many interesting examples of ball releases and I say that not to poke fun at anyone, only to say some folks loft the ball way out on the lane and have super high scores. Some others use a curveball release where the ball seems to head straight toward the gutter then suddenly veers back to the pocket. Yet others just seem to slide it down the middle and get very good scores as well.
Whatever the style it seems works for each individual bowler.
There are some bowlers who, like me, no matter where they put the ball, they can’t seem to get a break. I was that person Monday night. Some of my lowest scores of the season were posted. No matter where I moved, how I released the ball or how much I prayed, I couldn’t get a spare to save my life.
Much like in other sports, those spares, extra points, and field goals are game-changing. If they are not picked up or shot or kicked. more often than not close games are won or lost by these, not the strikes, 3-pointers and touchdowns.
But a word of encouragement to those of you who, like me, seem to be in a rut. You won’t stay there. Pull your big girl or boy britches up and keep going. Having a good attitude is always a plus. It may not help you bowl better, but it certainly makes you more fun to be around.
Our first quarter of bowling is coming next week, My how time truly does fly when fun is involved.
Good luck and good bowling everyone.
———o———
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 8 of 36)
1 Split Decision 21
2 KaCee Bar 20
3 Snap On 19
4 Native Strikers 18
5 The Bowling Stones 18
6 Splitz & Giggles 18
7 Rob’s ProShop 17
8 Gutter Done 17
9 B&S Construction 16
10 NAPA 16
11 Misfits 15
12 The Replacements 15
13 Tatum Trucking 14
14 Strike-A-Lacka 14
15 The Gutter Gang 11
16 Spare Me 7
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers – 828, Rob’s ProShop – 722, Split Decision — 700.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2176, Rob’s ProShop – 2071, B&S Construction — 1966.
Men’s scratch game: Bruce Fish – 236, Bryan Beauchamp – 228, Mike Moran — 224.
Men’s scratch series: Mike Moran – 642, Bryan Beauchamp – 637, Bruce Fish — 629.
Women’s scratch game: Lisa John – 221, Teeoti Jimenez – 200, Lori Clement – 163.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 522, Lisa John – 516, Amy Crawford — 424.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week8 of 36)
1 Ben’s TV 24
2 R2D2 and C 2
3 Rob’s ProShop 19
4 Bronson’s Body Shop 16
5 Misfits 15
6 D’JAVu 13
7 Pin Pals 13
8 Ghost Team 0
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV – 738, Bronson’s Body Shop – 704, R2D2 and C — 690.
Scratch series team: Ben’s TV – 2167, Bronson’s Body Shop – 2039, R2D2 and C – 1844.
Men’s scratch game: Josh Dean - 288, Randy Daniels – 234, Robbin George – 228.
Men’s scratch series: Josh Dean – 680, Randy Goodman – 644, Randy Daniels — 621.
Women’s scratch game; Gloria Pryor - 182, Teeoti Jimenez – 177, Jana Adams — 163.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jomenez – 507, Gloria Pryor – 465, Jana Adams — 416.
