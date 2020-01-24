Bowling scores vary as much as Oklahoma weather

Greetings, fellow bowlers. What a week this has been.
Some say, “Only in Oklahoma.” That, of course, could certainly refer to the weather. The up-and-down temperature is indicative of some of the bowling scores this week.
Some bowled better this week, however, after learning to adjust to the “Bourbon Street” oil pattern Robbin George uses to prep the lane before league play. George reminds bowlers that the use of the various oil patterns will help them learn to adjust and bowl better both at our house, The Lazer Zone Family Fun Center, and other houses.
This includes such houses as FireLake at Shawnee, where this week the PBA Open has begun and will continue through the weekend. Watching the PBA in person is such an honor; I hope some of our bowlers get to go.
Not only can we, local league bowlers, learn different techniques, but we can see how the pros learn the oil pattern being used and adjust as needed. Perhaps some of us can learn a secret or two about how and when to adjust.
To get tickets for today’s qualifying rounds and the Pro-Am on Saturday, contact FireLake Bowling Center at (405) 275-0404. Also, remember that the finals will be shown at 1 p.m. Saturday on Fox Sports 1.
Also, George wants to invite bowlers across the state to come and bowl in the Ada Open Tournament, scheduled for Feb. 29 and March 1 at the Lazer Zone. He hopes to have flyers available next week, which will detail the tournament times and costs. He expects many of our league bowlers will participate, as well as those from other houses across the state.
As I mentioned earlier, scores were up and down this week in the Monday Night Mixers and Tuesday Night Mixers leagues. And like the little girl with the curl nursery rhyme goes, “When she was good, she was very, very good, but when she was bad, she was horrid,” seemed to say it best for some of us over the last two weeks.
The best way to illustrate this is to honor those who have excelled and set the standard for the rest of us. If you remember last year, in this column we not only honored those who bowled well enough to be listed on the Center Board of Achievement, but we also listed those who we consider Honorable Mention.
We like to give credit to each of you who have worked so diligently to bring your scores and averages up. The scores needed to have your name listed on the LazerZone Achievement Board are Men’s High Game, 275; Men’s High Series, 700; Women’s High Game, 200; and Women’s High Series, 600.
(League president George has mentioned the high game for the center Achievement Board is likely to go up to 225 for women next year.)
The scores to be listed on the Honorable Mention Board for this column are: Men’s High Game, 250; Men’s High Series, 600; Women’s High Game, 200; and Women’s High Series, 500.
So, whether your name is on the Center Board or this column’s Honorable Mention Board, I know your fellow bowlers salute you and your efforts, and you are an inspiration to all of us. So, in the words of the old hillbilly comedy show “Hee Haw,” SA-LUTE!
Finally, I hope some you get to go see the pros in action this weekend. The two bowlers in my house have already set the recorder for the Pro-Am on Saturday. Good luck and great bowling to everyone.
LazerZone Achievement Board
Men’s High Game: Robbin George 298, Josh Dean 288, Ken Hoyle 279, Bryan Beauchamp 279, Joe Thomas 279.
Men’s High Series: Robbin George 745, 709, James McGinty 731, Joe Thomas 700.
Women’s High Game: Skye Buck 265, Derrek Thompson 241, Lisa John 221, Teeoti Jimenez 221 220, Janet Lowery 212, Ashley Fish 212 202, Rebecca Williams 209, Carey Brantley 205.
Women’s High Series: Skye Buck, 609.
Honorable Mention Board
Men’s High Game: Bruce Fish 268, James McGinty 267, Bryan Madison 266, James Ross 263, Robbin George 257, Cody Iverson 250.
Men’s High Series: Josh Dean 691, Ken Hoyle 689, Bruce Fish 687, Bryan Beauchamp 683 642, James Ross 682 625, Jim Rice 676 600, Kelley Brown 667, Randy Goodman 658, Mike Moran 653, Kendal Morrison 640, Cody Iverson 631, Roland Griffin 630, Randy Daniels 621, Tanner Hilliard 604.
Women’s High Game: Skye Buck 265, Derrek Thompson 241, Lisa John 221, Teeoti Jimenez 221, 220, Janet Lowery 212, Ashley Fish 212 202, Rebecca Williams 209, Carey Brantley 205.
High Series: Derrek Thompson 594 511, Teeoti Jimenez 569 541, Gloria Pryor 533, Lisa John 523, Rebecca Williams 509, Geneva Cole 508, Janet Lowery 505, Geneva Cole 508.
Both center and honorable mention boards will be updated weekly as scores come in.
For those of us who are not listed on either board yet, our time is coming. Just keep on keeping on, friends. In the meantime, take time to applaud the efforts of your teammates who have earned this recognition.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 20 of 36)
1 Misfits 8
2 KaCee Bar 7
3 B&S Construction 6
4 Tatum Trucking 6
5 Split Decision 4.5
6 Gutter Done 4
7 The Bowling Stones 4
8 Spare Me 4
9 Rob’s ProShop 3.5
10 Splitz & Giggles 3.5
11 The Gutter Gang 3.5
12 Snap On 3
13 NAPA 3
14 Native Strikers 2
15 Strike-A-Lacka 1
16 The Replacements 1
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Misfits – 765, Gutter Done – 755, NAPA – 712, Rob’s ProShop — 712.
Scratch series team: Misfits – 2207, Rob’s ProShop – 2104, Native Strikers — 1982.
Men’s scratch game: Bryan Madison – 266, Bruce Fish – 257, Robbin George — 2347.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 709, Bruce Fish – 650, James Ross — 642.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 172, Tonja George – 170, Skye Buck — 169.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 467, Lisa John – 465, Skye Buck — 449.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 20 of 36)
1 Rob’s ProShop 58
2 R2D2 and C 53
3 Ben’s TV 49.5
4 D’JAVu 41
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 39
6 Misfits 32
7 Pin Pals 26.5
8 Bush 14
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Rob’s ProShop – 800, Bronson’s Body – 794, Ben’s TV — 745.
Scratch series team: Bronson’s Body – 2243, Rob’s ProShop – 2168, Ben’s TV — 1214.
Men’s scratch game: Bryan Beauchamp – 279, Robbin George - 275, Jim Rice — 259.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 705, Jim Rice – 637, Bryan Beauchamp — 599.
Women’s scratch game: Skye Buck – 170, Gloria Pryor – 166, Sherry Walton — 163.
Women’s scratch series: Gloria Pryor – 462, Skye Buck – 437, Rebecca Williams — 427.
