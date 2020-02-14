Bowling scores heating up at LazerZone

Greetings, fellow bowlers.
What a week of bowling it has been. Many of the league bowlers from both Monday and Tuesday nights seem to have adjusted well to the new oil bowling pattern. Fifteen bowlers bowled 24 200-and-above games on Monday night, and eight bowlers bowled nine 200-and-above games on Tuesday night.
Could it be in anticipation of the upcoming 2020 Ada Open Bowling Tournament? The deadline for signing up for the Ada Open is Sunday, Feb. 16. This tournament is USBC sanctioned and handicapped at 80% of 220.
According to Robbin George, the new bowling pattern is the one used by the USBC National Tournaments and when bowlers learn and adjust to the different patterns here, they will be more comfortable and able to adjust to the different patterns at other lanes.
LazerZone Family Fun Center league bowlers now have six weeks of learning to adjust to the new pattern under their belts and should make a pretty good showing in this upcoming tournament.
Another upcoming tournament — which is not a USBC -anctioned tournament — is the American Legion Post 72-sponsored 9 Pin No-Tap Tourney on March 15. It always provides a day full of fun.
Post 72 Commander James Kercheval says this tournament is one of the scheduled fund-raising events for the Legion group. Proceeds from the tournament will help veterans and their families. The Legion also sponsors various other fundraising events including motorcycle poker runs, parades and other activities to help the veterans of the area. This 9-Pin No-Tap tournament is always a popular event.
Kercheval says registration for the tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. on March 15, the day of the event, with bowling starting at 2 p.m. Teams will consist of two members each. The $25 entry fee per person will cover three games, bowling shoes, one large single-topping pizza per team and one large drink per person.
Bowlers, can you believe it? We have just 13 weeks of league bowling to go? Where has this year already gone? Some are already thinking ahead about the summer leagues.
Now is the time to work on getting your best games posted on either the LazerZone Honor Board or the Achievement Board of this column.
Those who bowled so well this week certainly give the rest of us an incentive to work harder ourselves. Congratulations to you all who bowled the 200-plus game(s) this week. On Monday night, the 200-plus bowlers included: Bryan Beauchamp (266), Cruz Villafranco (211), Cody Iverson (215 & 246), James Ross (221 & 259), Hunter Thompson (200), Joe Thomas (233), Bruce Fish (202, 279 & 219), Bryan Madison (264 & 205), Syke Buck (202), James McGinty (212), John Rolen (218 & 266), Kendal Morrison (201), Mike Moran (213, 221 & 204), Robbin George (245 & 207) and Kenneth Morrison (212).
Tuesday night’s top bowlers were: Albert Hurley (206), Randy Goodman (203 & 200), Teeoti Jimenez (208), Robbin George (233), Julie Booth (202), Kelley Brown (206), Jim Rice (214) and Mark Frances (213).
The Achievement Board will be listed at the end of each month. As it looks now with the way everyone is bowling, we may just have to dedicate the column to the outstanding bowlers at the end of the month. But hey, that’s wonderful.
From Monday night, everyone watched in awe as Bruce Fish, John Rolen, Bryan Beauchamp and Bryan Madison bowled nine strikes in a row. The tension in the area of their lanes was so thick it could be cut with a knife.
I’m so proud to share this great bowling news with all my readers. Good bowling to everyone.
Monday Night Mixers
(Week 23 of 36)
1 Misfits 17
2 KaCee Bar 14.5
3 B&S Construction 14
4 Gutter Done 14
5 NAPA 12
6 Tatum Trucking 11.5
7 Splitz & Giggles 11.5
8 Snap On 11
9 Spare Me 10
10 The Bowling Stones 9
11 Native Strikers 8
12 Split Decision 7.5
13 The Gutter Gang 7.5
14 Rob’s ProShop 5.5
15 Strike-A-Lacka 4
16 The Replacements 3
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Native Strikers – 832, Misfits – 777, B&S Construction — 740.
Scratch series team: Native Strikers – 2246, Misfits – 2126, Rob’s ProShop — 2040.
Men’s scratch game: Bruce Fish – 279, John Rolen – 266, Bryan Beauchamp — 266.
Men’s scratch series: Bruce Fish – 700, James Ross — 676, Bryan Madison — 657.
Women’s scratch game: Skye Buck — 202, Teeoti Jimenez – 187, Lisa John — 184.
Women’s scratch series: Skye Buck – 500, Teeoti Jimenez — 483, Janet Lowery — 472.
Tuesday Night Mixers
(Week 23 of 36)
1 R2D2 and C 61
2 Rob’s ProShop 60.5
3 Ben’s TV 55.5
4 D’JAVu 46
5 Bronson’s Body Shop 44
6 Misfits 39
7 Pin Pals 33.5
8 Bush 21.5
Top Scores
Scratch game team: Ben’s TV — 741, Bronson’s Body Shop – 741, Rob’s ProShop — 670.
Scratch series team: Ben’s TV- 2137, Bronson’s Body Shop -2136, Rob’s ProShop — 1972.
Men’s scratch game: Robbin George – 233, Jim Rice – 214, Mark Frances – 213.
Men’s scratch series: Robbin George – 622, Randy Goodman – 589, Jim Rice — 577.
Women’s scratch game: Teeoti Jimenez – 208, Gloria Pryor – 176, Rebecca Williams — 166.
Women’s scratch series: Teeoti Jimenez – 530, Gloria Pryor – 4963, Rebecca Williams — 471.
