Has it truly only been a week since the last time we bowled? If you are among the folks who are truly practicing the warnings and staying “social distanced,” then like me, I am sure you are thoroughly bored.
As many of you may have already heard, the Lazer Zone Family Fun Center has closed down until March 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That means league bowling has also been put on hold.
This first week hasn’t been too difficult as I can psych myself out enough to believe it’s just a “spring break,” but I fear this second and subsequent weeks will be more difficult.
This would have been our 28th week of bowling. However, league president Robbin George and general manager Ken Hoyle are not sure exactly when the leagues will be able to finish out their 36 weeks. Originally, our end time would have been the second week of May.
However, if there is any consolation in all of this craziness, it’s that we, bowlers, are not alone. The guidelines and mandates have not only affected us, but schools, businesses and daily life.
Children and young adults, while being on spring break, actually feel the pinch as most of the spring break events, venues and attractions, including LazerZone Family Fun Center, are closed — some with no clear relief in sight.
This puts unusual stress on parents, who, if they are still working, are scrambling to find daycare for children who would normally start back to school on Monday. Now, the state has required all schools to be closed until April 6.
“It’s going to be like summer vacation in March, and I have no idea what I’m going to do,” seems to be the main concern for many parents.
One of the news commentators mentioned earlier in the week she was going to visit with her grandparents to see what they did in the “good ol’ days,” when there were times similar to these.
I am old enough to be her grandmother, and I can say we found ways to entertain ourselves. Of course, there were a lot of daily chores and more so for those of us who lived in the country, some with farms and animals to tend.
We made up games to play. For some who lived so far away from the next farm, the isolation wasn’t so bad, as usually there were siblings to hang out with. For those who lived in town, it was a bit different. Even though they had neighbors, there were curfews and children were usually home by dark. In fact, I remember the nightly news commentator asking, “It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”
Being the social animals we are, we miss our bowling. I am one who misses the people more than the bowling itself. While I enjoy the sport, I love being with people and for me, this is a quite uncomfortable time. Yet, the technology of the 21st century — computers, Kindles, iPad, iPhone, Tablets, cell phones and, of course, the World Wide Web — gives most schools and homes access to the internet, and that makes it more bearable. It’s always fun to receive a message, picture and/or GIF. However, nothing beats that real-life high-five after a strike or converted spare.
Bowlers are a strong people who are able to overcome many obstacles. We will get through this virus mess because, most of all, we are strong Americans. We are resilient. We can handle the ups and downs and the uncertainty of the unknown, due in part to bowling each week and striving to do our best, yet never really knowing if that elusive pin will stand when we felt it should have fallen with the others.
Bowlers learn to make adaptations and changes as needed. (Well, most of them do. I’m still trying to perfect that.) Bowling helps us as a people to have more patience, more endurance and determination to keep on when things look bleak.
This virus thing is much like the “big spilt” — it’s difficult, but it’s not impossible to convert.
We can make it. We are bowlers.
Bonus bowling
Even though the virus scare kept many away from the bowling center last Sunday, there were nine doubles teams who participated in the 9-Pin No Tap Tournament — a fundraiser for the Ada American Legion Post 72.
Bowling this event is always fun and truly rewarding, but not in a financial way. Winners did not receive cash payouts, but rather the deep, heartfelt satisfaction knowing the fees were used to help provide necessities and programs for area veterans and their families.
Thanks to Commander James Kercheval and his wife, Tammy, and the other Legion volunteers, as well as the LazerZone Family Fun Center, who helped make this another fun and successful event.
The first- and second-place teams received trophies.
Capturing first place were John & Hoyle (Thomas John and Ken Hoyle) with a score of 1244. Williams (Rebecca and Stacy Williams) were seconds at 1228.
While the Legion only gave trophies to the top two teams, all team rankings are as follows: third place, Nine or Strike — I like this name — (Janet Lowery and Billy Jack Stewart) 1219; fourth place, Tatum Trucking (Teeoti Jimenez and Charlie Berryman), 1168; fifth place, Rob’s ProShop (Robbin George and Allen Mast), 1165; sixth place, The Stones (Skye Buck and Austin Stone), 1105; seventh place, Roseland (Blaine and Susan Rose), 1023; eighth place, Stop the Press (Ann Stewart and Jeff Cali), 934; and ninth place, Fish & John ( Ashley Fish and Lisa John), 921.
This tournament was memorable for me, as I was able to partner with my editor from The Ada News. See, Jeff, I told you I had good vibes about my choice of partners. We had a great time.
Another 9-Pin No Tap tourney sponsored by the Legion is projected for June. Keep watching this column for more information as the time approaches.
Also, bowlers, if you have a favorite bowling story, anecdote or awards/pictures from the past you’d like to share with readers, I’d love to do that here. Please contact me at billyjackstewart@yahoo.com or The Ada News sports editor, Jeff Cali, at sports@theadanews.com.
Board achievements
Finally, congratulations to those of you who, within the two weeks we bowled in March, were able to attain March’s board achievements. To get in this list, bowlers have to score as follows: Men High Game 275, High Series 700 and Women High Game 200, Women High Series 600.
This month’s achievers include:
• Men: Game, Robbin George 299; Series, Robbin George 769.
• Women: Game, Teeoti Jimenez 207, 201; Derrek Thompson 223.
Bowlers can earn honorable mention recognition with the following scores: Men High Game 250 and High Series 600, and Women High Game 200 and High Series 500.
That list includes:
• Men: Game, Cruz Villanfranco 246* (100 pins over his average of 143) That’s super.; Randy Goodman 253; Ken Hoyle 256; James Ross 256; Series: Bryan Beauchamp 665, 612; Robbin George 769, 612; James McGinty 627; James Ross 623, 641; Roland Griffin 604, 606; Randy Goodman 635, 644; Mike Moran 604; Ricky Crandall 628; Bruce Fish 615; Robbin George 670, 769; Randy Daniels 621; Ken Hoyle 629.
• Women: Game, Derrek Thompson 223; Teeoti Jimenez 201, 207. Series, Derrek Thompson 574; Rebecca Williams 521; Teeoti Jimenez 567.
Bowling friends, remember to follow the mandates and suggestions for staying safe and healthy. We will get thorough this. Looking forward to seeing you all soon. Blessings to all.
