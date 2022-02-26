It’s the dream and goal of every player and team in the National Football League to get a chance to compete in the Super Bowl.
It’s also the ultimate goal for NFL game officials.
Ada resident Derick Bowers made it to the big game for the second time in his NFL officiating career that spans nearly two decades when he was part of the crew that worked Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Bowers had one of the best views in the house as the Los Angeles Rams, playing on their own home field, rallied past the Cincinnati Bengals and won the Super Bowl title with a 23-20 victory.
Bowers said he and his fellow NFL officials try just as hard to earn a trip to the Super Bowl as the teams do.
“It’s definitely the same. It’s just like anything else that you do — whether it’s a high school football team or a baseball team or a college team or whatever. Your goal, when you start off at the first of the year, is to be in that championship game. As officials, that’s our goal too — to be in the Super Bowl,” Bowers told The Ada News Friday morning while vacationing in Arizona.
Bowers just completed his 19th season as an NFL official and made his second Super Bowl appearance. His first shot at working the big game was back in 2009 when the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida.
Bowers — a 1978 graduate of Ada High who later attended East Central University — said he got the phone call from the NFL informing him he was chosen for this year’s Super Bowl just days before the AFC and NFC championship contests.
“We knew a couple of weeks ahead of time. That’s only because of the logistics of trying to get reservations for your family and all the other stuff figured out that goes into it,” Bowers explained. “We had to ship off some of our equipment and have logos attached to our shirts and hats, things like that. There’s a lot of stuff that happens in the 48 hours after you get that phone call.”
It was definitely a family affair. His wife Sandra, his four sons and other family members joined Derick in California and watched him work from the stands.
“I could not do what I do on the weekends if I didn’t have the support of my family – my wife Sandra and all the boys and their spouses,” Bowers said. “It takes a family to get to do what I do. It’s such an honor to get to go call the Super Bowl. And to have the support of my family — words can’t describe how great that is.”
Due to COVID concerns, the Bowers family couldn’t hang out with other Super Bowl officials or their family members.
“We couldn’t even visit with the rest of the officials or their families. We were trying to stay healthy where we could all officiate the ballgame,” Bowers said. “But our family all had an outstanding time.”
Incredibly, there were only six penalty flags thrown in Super Bowl LVI.
“When you get to games like the Super Bowl, teams are extremely well-coached. They are very disciplined and do a great job or they wouldn’t be in a situation like this,” Bowers said. “As far as the officiating went, I thought we did a great job. We had a great group of guys. It was a great game to be a part of. We just went out and did our job.”
Bowers was part of a nine-person officiating crew at the Super Bowl — seven on the field and two in the replay booth.
There was at least as much attention given to the halftime show this year as there was to the game on social media. The show included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar featuring 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. When asked what his thoughts were on this year’s halftime extravaganza, Bowers admitted he play little attention to it.
“We were in the locker room going over some stuff. The halftime show was on a TV there and some of the guys took a few minutes to watch. I did not,” he said. “I was doing some other things. I couldn’t tell you what happened during the halftime show. I just know it seemed like it took forever. Our regular halftime is 13 minutes and I think this was about 30 minutes or so.”
Bowers and his NFL coworkers are now off until reporting back to duty on May 15 when they’ll take physical exams, study the latest NFL rulebook and begin preparing for the exhibition season.
“We start all over again then,” he said.
There are currently 23 NFL game officials with 20 years of experience or more. Bowers, at 19 years, said he believes he will still be working for the NFL for at least a few more years.
“Right now, my body is still letting me do it. As long as my body keeps letting me do it and the NFL keeps hiring me back I guess I’ll do it for a few more years,” he said.
