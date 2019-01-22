The Stonewall Longhorns absorbed a big blow early, recovered and played Pontotoc Conference rival Roff tough for a half Friday night.
The host Tigers kicked it into overdrive over the final two quarters.
Roff outscored the Longhorns 41-14 over the final two quarters and senior Dayne Bowerman got crazy hot from 3-point range in a 69-36 runaway win.
Coach Larry Johnston’s crew, ranked No. 20 in Class A, improved to 13-6 on the year, while Stonewall dropped to 6-10.
“We think we have the chance to be as good as anybody in our class. But we have to have a consistent effort and consistent execution. Toward the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter, that was just not there,” Johnston said.
“But I thought the second half was really good. We played hard and executed a lot better and then got extremely hot,” Johnston added. “Our group will get hot. We have four or five guys that can really shoot.”
No one got hotter than Bowerman. He made six consecutive 3-pointers over the final two quarters and ended a huge night with a game-high 27 points. Overall, Bowerman sank a career-high nine treys. He finished 9-of-13 from beyond the arc, including a pair that was from NBA range.
“Nine is really good, but it’s not a big surprise,” Johnston said of his sharpshooter. “That dude will have streaks of 12 to 20 in a row every day in practice. He spends a lot of time shooting. And another part of it is that he takes good shots.”
Roff tried to deliver an early knockout blow, racing to a 13-0 lead to start the game and forcing Stonewall head coach Wes Moreland to burn two timeouts during that stretch.
The Longhorns responded with a 9-2 surge to end the quarter, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Dakota Johnson. Stonewall trailed 15-9 heading to the second period.
Stonewall got within 19-17 on a putback by Jarrett Ellis at the halfway point of the second quarter.
The Longhorns got a basket by Jason Hubbard to end the first half, and Clayton Findley drained a 3-pointer to start the third quarter that trimmed the RHS advantage to 28-25.
After a free throw by Ellis at the 5:16 mark, the visitors were still very much within striking distance at 31-26.
Roff countered with a 14-2 volley, capped by back-to-back buckets by Trayson Miller, that stretched the Tigers’ lead to 45-28 early in the fourth quarter. Miller finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
Bowerman hit five 3-pointers during a 24-5 run to end the game.
The Tigers got a strong, all-around game from Wil Joplin, who finished with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals and four assists. He also sank 3-of-4 3-point shots. Roff finished 13-of-26 from long range for the game.
Johnson finished with 12 points on the strength of four 3-pointers but scored just three points after halftime. No other SHS player scored more than six. Ellis finished with six points and a game-high nine rebounds.
GIRLS
Stonewall 54, Roff 39
Alexis Chamberlain registered her third straight double-double, and the Stonewall Lady Longhorns used a big first half to push past Roff 54-39.
Coach Bryan Lyon’s team improved to 10-8, while Lady Tigers fell to 4-14.
Stonewall started the game on a 22-5 run and led 28-9 at halftime. The Lady Tigers hit just 4-of-17 field goals (23.5 percent) in the first half and committed 18 turnovers during that span.
To its credit, Roff opened the third quarter with a 14-6 run and after a steal and layup by Camden Simon, the home team had fought within 34-23 at the 1:46 mark.
The Lady Longhorns pulled away with a 12-2 run. A coast-to-coast bucket after a rebound by Dawsyn Lyon put Stonewall ahead 46-25 with 3:42 left.
Chamberlain, despite an off shooting night, finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Mahayla Walker had 14 points, while Lyon finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Senior Ashley Hayes was solid with six points, six rebounds and five steals.
RHS post player Sydney Wright had nine points, eight rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot to pace the Lady Tigers. Payton Owens also scored nine points for Roff.
Stonewall is back in action tonight when Coalgate visits the Murphy-Roberts gym. The Longhorns will then play host to the 2019 SRT Invitational (formerly known as the STAR Tournament), which runs Thursday through Saturday.
Roff is off until participating in the SRT tournament, which has games scheduled from 11 a.m. until 8:20 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The action starts at noon Saturday, with the championship boys game scheduled to wrap things up at 7:30 p.m.
