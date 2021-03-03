CLEVELAND — The top-ranked Vanoss Lady Wolves continued their quest for a state title with a convincing 57-36 win over No. 6 Garber in a Class A Area Tournament championship contest last Friday at Cleveland High School.
Vanoss improved to 24-0 on the year and will meet unranked Thomas Faye-Custer at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the first round of the Class A State Tournament. All Class A and Class B State Tournament games will be played inside the "Big House", the State Fair Arena, this year.
The Lady Terriers won five straight playoff games to punch their ticket to state, defeating No. 8 Okarche 36-32 in an area consolation championship contest in Enid last week.
Vanoss started off strong against Garber, leading 15-5 after the first quarter. However, the Lady Wolverines were within striking distance at halftime, trailing 30-22.
"Garber has a really good team. We played well but didn’t make shots in the first half. We came out the second half and went on a 15-0 run that ended the game," said Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt. "I'm really proud of this group making their fourth straight state tournament appearance."
Vanoss outscored Garber 19-12 in the third quarter and limited the Lady Wolverines to just two fourth-quarter points.
Emily Wilson led the Vanoss attack with a game-high 24 points. She sank four 3-pointers, had eight rebounds, and finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.
Emrie Ellis turned in an impressive all-round effort that included 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and six blocked shots. Rileigh Rush sank three 3-point baskets and finished with 11 points.
Lizzy Simpson rounded out the VHS scoring with eight points to go with six rebounds.
Kathryn Plunkett led Garber with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Ashlan Light just missed double figures with nine points. Kamilah Gay scored five points and added a game-best 12 rebounds for the Lady Wolverines.
Vanoss boys upend Regent Prep
CLEVELAND — The eighth-ranked Vanoss Wolves limited No. 13 Regent Preparatory School of Oklahoma to a single third-quarter point en route to a 41-32 win over the Rams in a Class 2A Area Tournament consolation championship battle Saturday at Cleveland High School.
The Wolves improved to 20-6 on the year and earned a spot in the Class A State Tournament. Vanoss is scheduled to face No. 11 Snyder at 2 p.m. Thursday in a first-round contest inside the State Fair Arena. Regent Prep is done at 14-7. The Rams had sent Vanoss to the loser's bracket via a 26-22 victory in a regional tournament contest.
Snyder enters the state tournament at 18-2 after shocking No. 1 Fort Cobb-Broxton 52-42 in a Class A Area Tournament championship game last week at Cache High School.
Vanoss head coach Jonathon Hurt said Saturday's win over the talented — and in his mind underrated — private school was huge for the VHS boys program.
"Saturday was one of the biggest wins of my coaching career. Regent was one of the best teams in Class A," Hurt said. "Our defense was unreal. We didn’t allow a field goal in the third quarter. I can’t single one guy out because they all played great. These guys are young and hungry."
Vanoss outscored the Rams 8-7 in both the first and second quarters to take a slim 16-14 lead at halftime. However, the Wolves used a pivotal 11-1 run in the third period to take control.
Carter Perry had a big game for the Wolves. He finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Perry made six 3-pointers and also had eight rebounds despite Regent Prep having a huge size advantage.
Dillon Deatherage hit a pair of 3s and scored eight points for the Wolves, while Riley Vasquez — the team's lone senior — added six points. Brayden Cannon scored five points and Erik Hatton battled in the paint for nine rebounds.
Regent Prep got 13 points from Grant Benjamin. No other Rams player scored more than five. Boaz Camp, Regent Prep's 6-8 senior, was limited to four points by the VHS defense.
