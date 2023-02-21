ROFF — The Roff High School girls basketball team punched its ticket to this week's area tournament after stunning No. 16 Earlsboro 52-36 in a Class B Regional consolation championship game Saturday afternoon in Roff.
The Lady Tigers improved to 11-17 on the year and will now battle Paden at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Class A Area Tournament hosted by Ada High School.
"I'm so happy for our kids. It’s hard to really put this one into words," said Roff girls coach Trent Storts. "I'm just so proud of our kids. They competed at a high level from start to finish."
The Roff girls had already lost to Earlsboro — which fell to 18-10 — twice this season and absorbed a lopsided 44-18 setback to the Lady Wildcats during the Stonewall SRT Tournament back on Jan. 19.
"From where we started to now, these kids have really bought into what we were trying to do. It's a big-time win for the Lady Tigers," Storts said.
Later Saturday night, the second-ranked Roff boys turned back No. 17 Earlsboro 44-32. The Tigers have now dispatched Earlsboro three times this season. Roff defeated Earlsboro 45-31 at the Stonewall SRT Tournament on Jan. 20.
Coach Larry Johnston's crew, now 24-5, will battle No. 5 Buffalo Valley (25-3) in a Class B Area championship game at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside the Cougar Activity Center with a berth in the state tournament on the line.
GIRLS
Roff 52, Earlsboro 36
The Lady Tigers started the game on a 16-9 run, but Earlsboro rallied in the second quarter. The Lady Wildcats responded with a 17-9 surge to take a slim 26-25 lead at halftime.
Roff countered with a 12-6 volley in the third quarter to surge in front 37-32 and pulled away from Earlsboro with a 15-4 fourth-quarter volley.
Chloe Eldred led Roff with 17 points. Brianna Bless also hit double figures with 10 points in a balanced RHS offense. Jo Jo Bettes just missed double figures with nine points. Shelby Ensey chipped in eight points and Breanna Britt followed with six.
Bess hit three 3-pointers for Roff and Bettes sank a pair of triples. Britt and Chloe Eldred also had 3-point buckets for the home team.
Chelsea Deere knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to 17 points for Earlsboro. Mariana Siqueiros was next with eight points.
BOYS
Roff 44, Earlsboro 32
The Tigers moved one win within a state tournament berth with the victory.
Roff led 9-5 after one quarter and 19-11 by halftime. The Tigers outscored the Wildcats 18-14 in the third period to boost their advantage to 37-25.
Dylan Reed led the way for Roff with 11 points, including a 3-point basket. Tallen Bagwell notched double figures with 10 points, while Cade Baldridge followed with seven.
Bill McCarter sank a pair of 3-pointers for his six points and both Brand Wilson and Easton Riddle added five points each. Riddle also made a 3-pointer.
Danney Billingsley led all scorers with 13 points for Earlsboro. He hit a trio of 3-pointers. Trent Deer added seven points and made one triple. Elias Barraza and Justin McGehee both drained two 3-pointers each to score six points.
BOYS
Kiowa 44, Tupelo 40
The Tupelo boys nearly joined the Roff clubs at area before falling to Kiowa 44-40 in a Class B Regional Tournament consolation contest Saturday afternoon at Roff High School in a game that could have gone either way.
Kiowa led 8-6 after the first quarter before coach Clay Weller’s team used a 12-9 advantage in the second period to go on top 18-17 at halftime.
The Cowboys tied the game at 28-28 after three quarters before edging Tupelo 16-12 in the final frame.
Cody Arrington poured in a game-high 22 points to pace the Tigers. Dalton O’Dell also hit double figures with 11.
Noah Foris paced Kiowa with 14 points, while Cason Church was next with 10.
Kiowa sank 21-of-30 free throws in the contest while Tupelo finished 7-of-15 from the stripe.
The Tigers ended their season at 14-15, while the Cowboys advanced at 12-14.
