Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. There is the chance of a thunderstorm. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. There is the chance of a thunderstorm. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.