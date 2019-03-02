SHAWNEE — The banged-up Allen High School boys basketball team faltered in the fourth quarter of a 49-45 loss to Wilburton Thursday night in Class 2A Area Tournament action at Shawnee High School.
The 15th-ranked Mustangs saw their season come to an end at 21-7, while the Diggers advanced with a 15-13 mark.
In a girls area tournament game, No. 11 Amber-Pocasset dominated the game from start to finish in a 46-22 victory over the Allen Lady Mustangs.
The Lady Panthers improved to 24-6 and were set to meet No. 16 Konawa Friday afternoon in a 2A playoff rematch. Konawa had defeated Am-Po 49-40 in a regional tournament game. Allen’s Cinderella run through the playoffs ends at 16-13.
BOYS
Wilburton 49, Allen 45
The game was back and forth through the first three quarters that saw nine lead changes and five ties.
Allen’s Nathan Hammonds tied the game for the last time at 31-31 late in the third period.
However, Wilburton standout Kyle McAlester scored in the lane to end the third period, and that bucket sparked an 11-0 Digger run that Allen never recovered from.
Wilburton freshman Jason Justice hit a big 3-pointer during that run, which also included six free throws.
Allen got within six when Hammonds was knocked down while attempting a 3-pointer and hit all three free shots with 46.6 seconds left. However, Wilburton made just enough free throws down the stretch to keep the Mustangs at bay.
“We had a good year. I was proud of the kids’ effort. You never want to end it. That was a tough one to go out in. We battled back and had a shot at it at the end,” said Allen head coach Greg Mills.
The Diggers made 19-of-32 free throws overall, while Allen finished 6-of-10 from the line. Allen didn’t get to the free-throw line until post player Hunter Simpson hit 1-of-2 with 2:41 left in the game.
“We never rally got to the free-throw line and got into our offense, and they seemed to be at the free-throw line all night,” Mills said.
McAlester led Wilburton with 20 points. He went 6-of-10 from the free-throw line and also had three steals.
“He had an exceptional game,and we did everything we could to stop him,” Mills said.
Grayson Mathis sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored 13 points for the Diggers. Justice added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Chad Milne scored 12 points and also had eight rebounds and two steals for Allen. Taydn Walker added 11 points, while Simpson chipped in nine points before fouling out. Hammonds fouled out with six points.
Allen got limited action from senior Kaden Mills, who suffered a shoulder injury early in a 52-49 overtime loss to No. 7 Rock Creek in a Class 2A Regional Tournament championship game.
GIRLS
Am-Po 46, Allen 22
This game got ugly for Allen quickly, as the Lady Panthers raced out to a 22-3 lead to start the game.
In fact, AHS junior Kayln Rowsey scored the first basket of the game before Am-Po went on a 22-1 run. Sunzie Harrison’s jumper broke the ice at the 3:19 mark of the second quarter.
Am-Po’s Maddie Boswell sank a 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in the third quarter to extend the Lady Panther advantage to 35-7.
Caton Muncy led the Amber-Pocasset charge with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Devynn Harris followed with 11 points, while Boswell just missed double digits with nine.
Allen got seven points from Rowsey and four points from the trio of Harrison, Kinsey Nix and Emily Sells.
