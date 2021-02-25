SHAWNEE — The Allen Lady Mustangs won the rematch.
Quinton upset No. 20 Allen 30-26 in a Class A District Tournament contest in Allen, sending the Lady Mustangs into the loser’s bracket.
In Tuesday’s rematch at the Class A Regional Tournament at Shawnee High School, Allen turned the tables and defeated the Lady Savages 43-35, sending Quinton home.
Allen improved to 13-9 and will tangle with No. 12 Strother at 6 p.m. tonight at the Class A Area Tournament at McLoud High School.
The Lady Mustangs led just 8-5 after one quarter but increased their lead to 26-12 by halftime.
Just like in the first meeting, Quinton rallied. The Lady Savages got within 35-26 but this time Allen cut the comeback short.
“It was a physical game. We were able to get an early lead and survive some foul trouble,” Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh said.
Emily Sells led the Allen offense with 17 points despite picking up her fourth foul early in the third period. Hannah Harris and Cheyene McCarn both finished with 11 points for the locals.
Quinton got 15 points for Rylee Miller and eight points from Kanye Cate.
Allen boys blast past Talihina
SHAWNEE — It was a good night for Allen senior Chad Milne and the Allen Mustangs at the Class A Regional Tournament in Shawnee.
Milne exploded for a game-high 32 points to help Allen defeat Talihina 75-65.
The game wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.
Allen led 18-11 after the first quarter and then went on a 25-9 surge to build a 43-20 halftime lead.
Milne became part of the rare 2000-point club for his career during the AHS win.
“It was good to see Chad Milne pass the 2000-point mark at Allen High School,” said Allen head coach Great Mills. “The kids are really peaking at the right time and anything is possible.”
The Mustangs, now 14-9 on the year, will face Tushka in a Class A Area Tournament contest at 8 p.m. tonight at McLoud High School.
Brayden Tatum scored 16 points for Allen, while Gage Holder hit a trio of 3-pointers and added 12 points. Keithon Howard connected on two 3-point shots and scored seven for the Mustangs.
Nick McLemore led the Golden Tigers with 22 points and Nolan Baughman also hit double figures with 11. RJ Watson tacked on nine points for Talihina, which saw its season end at 11-15.
