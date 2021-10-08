NEWCASTLE — Three members of the Ada High School girls cross country team were medalists at the Racer Invitation in Newcastle last weekend.
Peyton “Beans” Factor, Ella Babe Fisher and Ariana Solorio each finished in the Top 25 in the girls two-mile run.
Factor, a freshman, paced the Ada girls with a 13th-place finish in a time of 14:28.08. Fisher, another freshman, was 22nd with a time of 15:04.33 and Solorio, a junior, was 23rd in 15:08.71
Tuttle sophomore Alexandra Rehl won the medalist crown with a time of 13:08.17. Anna Claire Orr, a sophomore from Academy of Classical Christian Studies High School, was second in 13:13.62 and Aubree Allison, a freshman from SW Covenant, was third in 13:33.93.
Junior Mikkiya Sloan was next for Ada, finishing 34th with a time of 16:00.27.
The Ada High School boys team, which finished sixth out of 12 teams, had five runners grouped together between 36th and 43rd place.
Junior Jose Palma led the AHS charge with a time of 20:23.91 in the 5K race. Sophomore Emilio Benton was 37th in 20:25.64, Samuel Rhynes was 38th in 20:27.94, and Saul Palma was 40th in 20:31.07.
Ada’s fifth runner was freshman Carlos Morales with a time of 20:39.33.
The Ada High School girls cross country team runs around the course at the 2021 Racer Invitational in Newcastle last weekend. Three Ada runners — Peyton “Beans” Factor, Ella Babe Fisher and Ariana Solorio — finished in the Top 25.
