NEWCASTLE — The Ada High girls basketball team got downright offensive in its final two games of the Ortho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
One day after pounding Lawton Christian 91-13, the Lady Cougars bulldozed Heritage Hall 72-26 in Saturday’s fifth-place contest.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 13-4 heading into a showdown with Class 5A No. 9 and archrival McAlester tonight inside the Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
Ada 72, Heritage Hall 26
The Lady Cougars got hot right from the start, racing to a 27-3 lead after the first quarter.
Ada sank 5-of-7 3-point attempts during the opening salvo and finished 9-of-15 from the floor in the first period.
It was more of the same in the second quarter, as Ada finished 6-of-12 from the field in a 15-8 run that made it 42-11 at halftime. Just for good measure, the locals finished 5-of-6 from the free-throw line in the first half.
“This was the best first half of basketball that we have played all year,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Our offense was the best it’s been. For the first 16 minutes of the game, our offense was in a beautiful flow. Our kids really shot the ball good in this tourney. We hope to ride this into a tough week.”
The Lady Cougars outscored Heritage Hall 24-7 in the third quarter to grab a 66-18 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Amaya Frizell scored a game-high 23 points, including 20 in the first half. She also had four assists and five rebounds and sank three 3-point baskets through two quarters.
Landyn Owens chimed in with 19 points, including a pair of treys, while Tatum Havens hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points in the balanced AHS attack.
Post player Shayla Wofford also hit double figures with 10 points.
Avery Freeman led the Lady Chargers (4-12) with 11 points.
Ada 91, Lawton Christian 13
The Lady Cougars again got off to a big star, racing to leads of 24-4 and 45-5 in the first half.
Tatum Havens poured in a game-high 20 points — including three 3-point baskets — to pace Ada. Landy Owens followed with 15, and Alexus Hamilton just missed double digits with nine.
Shayla Wofford scored eight points, and KK Brown and Jaiden Stevenson added seven points each.
Havens was named to the all-tournament team.
Yodi Santiago led the Lady Crusaders with six points.
Ada boys clip
No. 10 Classen SAS
NEWCASTLE — The Ada High boys basketball team outscored Classen SAS 15-6 in overtime to defeat the Comets 62-53 to capture fifth place Saturday at the Ortho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle.
Ada, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, improved to 12-4 on the year, while Classen SAS — No. 10 in Class 4A — dropped to 10-7.
Ada knocked off Class 4A No. 17 Douglass 51-38 on Friday.
Ada 62, Classen SAS 53
Ada held a slim 21-20 halftime lead before the Comets used a 15-7 third-quarter advantage to carry a 35-28 lead into the fourth period.
Ada finished regulation on a 19-12 run to force overtime and took over in the extra session.
Freshman Wyatt Brown and senior Jake Shannon both scored 14 to pace the Cougar offense. Trey Havens sank four 3-pointers and scored 13 for Ada, while Kaden Cooper just missed double digits with eight points. Cooper was named to the all-tournament team.
Ben Patrick led Classen SAS with 18 points, while Anthony Turner followed with 15.
Ada 41, Douglass 38
The Cougars rolled to a 22-12 halftime lead and cruised past the Trojans. The Cougars picked up the pace over the final two quarters, outscoring Douglas 31-26 to end the game.
Jaxson Robinson led the AHS offense with 18 points, including two 3-point goals. David Johnson was close behind with 17 points.
Otis Moses hit four 3-pointers and led Douglass with 17 points. Elijah Banks followed with nine.
Ada is at old rival McAlester tonight.
